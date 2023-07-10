Calloquy Announces New Features and Enhancements to Its Remote Litigation and Court Reporting Platform

Developers focus on granularity and efficiency in this quarter's updates, integrations, UI, and Cyber Security upgrades to its industry-leading platform.

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform and court reporting platform designed for litigators, is proud to introduce several new features on and enhancements to its platform. With its new spate of updates, Calloquy continues to advance its mission of delivering its state-of-the-art platform and secure court reporting services to leading law firms while empowering litigators and law firms that value the efficiency and reliability of remote litigation.

"One of the most gratifying things for a developer is getting feedback from users, hearing about and then digesting their user experience, and then working to make that experience even better. We designed each new feature to make depositions and legal proceedings conducted on the platform go as smoothly as possible," said Keith Hagerich, one of the Product Owners at Calloquy. "We know litigators know how to depose people. We've been focusing on convenience so litigators on our platform can do what they do with ease and focus on the case. We are always working to make all facets of our platform as intuitive and efficient as possible."

2023's Quarter 2 updates include the following features:

Arbitrations. Calloquy has officially released its arbitration module. The module makes it easy for litigators to present their witnesses and documentary evidence in a seamless manner. For arbitrators, the customized view elevates the formality of the process over conducting virtual arbitrations using "off-the-shelf" video conferencing solutions. "Most significantly, the arbitration module's intuitive custom layout is something litigators and arbitrators will recognize and find more befitting of the dispute resolution process," said Suvi Burks , another Product Owner at Calloquy. "In building the secure breakout rooms and private chat features, our developers sought the input of dozens of litigators, arbitrators, court reporters, and paralegals. Our goal was to make the process of conducting remote arbitrations more efficient and more secure from start to finish."



Single Sign On. In furtherance of our commitment to information security and privacy, Calloquy also configured Single Sign On (SSO) to integrate to law firms' internal security protocols. "Cyber security is foremost on everyone's mind these days, especially in light of the recent cyber breaches at law firms," said David Roberts , Calloquy's Chief Information Security Officer. "SSO allows Calloquy to enhance the security posture for the law firms using our platform while reducing complexity for both the lawyers and the law firm's IT and compliance teams."



Exhibit Annotation and Enhanced Witness Features. Calloquy has also released additional features that improve the way exhibits are presented and how witnesses and parties view and interact with those exhibits. The platform now allows the attorney conducting the witness examination to turn control of the exhibit over to the witness and follow along as the witness annotates the exhibit. Witnesses can annotate exhibits in real time. Those annotations are visible to everyone and can either be saved or discarded depending on the circumstances. Additionally, Calloquy has made it easier for all parties in a deposition to upload and reveal exhibits, including those that are not the primary party noticing the deposition. This feature enhancement can be valuable in cases that involve multiple defendants or where an attorney defending a deposition needs to elicit testimony from their own witness after the conclusion of the noticing party's questioning. "Remote depositions continue to flourish as litigators and clients continue to reap the significant efficiency benefits," said Brian Ingram , Calloquy's Director of Sales & Customer Success. "However, the reliance on screen sharing and being tethered to someone else's view of what's important when managing exhibits has been a chief complaint of attorneys about conducting depositions on standard video conferencing applications. Calloquy's platform changes that," he continued.



Enhanced Cyber Security Operations for Court Reporters. "Calloquy's court reporters are the best in the business. We have equipped them with security features that freelance reporters just do not have – they conduct depositions from secure facilities, with business-grade internet, secure access service, and state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools," Hagerich says. "In addition, we have improved the experience in providing Realtime feeds in the platform for the litigators to follow the records as the examination is being conducted."



"Hot Seat" Tech. Platform users who use Calloquy's professional court reporters now have the option of requesting a technician to aid in managing exhibits during the deposition or arbitration. "We want to give our users every assurance their deposition or arbitration will go smoothly. The Hot Seat Tech is a part of the white-glove service offering that allows participants to focus on the substance of the testimony while our skilled team manages the other details," said Hagerich.

"The Calloquy platform is continually evolving with input from some of the world's best litigators," said Burks. "These new features highlight our commitment to listening to our customers so that we can continue to make it easier and more effective for lawyers to advocate for their clients without the unnecessary costs and inefficiencies of travel."

ABOUT CALLOQUY

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. For more information, please visit www.calloquy.com

