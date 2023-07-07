Christmas Tree Shops Stores are GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!

Just in time for Christmas in July!
NORTHBROOK, Ill. , July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources.
At the Going Out of Business sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store, with all Christmas and other holiday items being 50% OFF the lowest ticketed prices. In addition to holiday items and décor, these stores offer a huge selection of home décor, furniture, gifts and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices. New Merchandise will be arriving throughout the sale.
From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate both special occasions and everyday living at a great value! Whether you're searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you'll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…its Christmas savings in July!
Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final during this store closing event.
Store Closing Locations
Address
City
State
Zip
15 Backus Ave.
Danbury
CT
06810
120 Hale Road
Manchester
CT
06040
220 Indian River Road
Orange
CT
06477
824 Hartford Turnpike
Waterford
CT
06385
5450 Brandywine Parkway
Brandywine
DE
19803
19563 Coastal Hwy
Rehoboth Beach
DE
19971
130 East Altamonte Drive
Altamonte Springs
FL
32701
8020 Mediterranean Drive
Estero
FL
33928
8801-7 Southside Blvd.
Jacksonville
FL
32256
147 N Cattleman Road
Sarasota
FL
34243
239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy
Augusta
GA
30909
1230 N US Hwy 31
Greenwood
IN
46142
5851 North Grape Road
Mishawaka
IN
46545
1336 Hansel Ave
Florence
KY
41042
15 Stockwell Drive
Avon
MA
02322
340 Patriots Place
Foxboro
MA
02035
39 Holyoke Street
Holyoke
MA
01040
655 Route 132
Hyannis
MA
02601
28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South
Lynnfield
MA
01940
1298 Worcester Street
Natick
MA
01760
1505 South Washington Street
North Attleboro
MA
02760
65 Faunce Corner Road
North Dartmouth
MA
02747
10 S Orleans Rd
Orleans
MA
02653
296 Old Oak Street
Pembroke
MA
02359
1000 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury
MA
01545
177 Middlesex Ave.
Somerville
MA
02145
425 Main Street
West Dennis
MA
02670
17151 Cole Road
Hagerstown
MD
21740
2925 Festival Way
Waldorf
MD
20601
42 Whitten Road
Augusta
ME
04330
46 Springer Drive
Bangor
ME
04401
490 Payne Road
Scarborough
ME
04074
23869 Eureka Road
Taylor
MI
48180
13361 Hall Road
Utica
MI
48315
2053 Skibo Road
Fayetteville
NC
28314
1210 Bridford Pkwy East
Greensboro
NC
27407
41 Gusabel Ave.
Nashua
NH
03063
1584 White Mt. Highway
North Conway
NH
03860
100 Durgin Lane
Portsmouth
NH
03801
92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28
Salem
NH
03079
479 Rt. 70 East
Brick
NJ
08723
365 Route 202/206
Bridgewater
NJ
08807
2130 Route 70 West
Cherry Hill
NJ
08002
1775 Deptford Center Road
Deptford
NJ
08096
100 Trotters Way
Freehold
NJ
07728
230 Consumers Square
Mays Landing
NJ
08330
300 Ikea Drive
Paramus
NJ
07652
327 Mount Hope Avenue
Rockaway
NJ
07866
350 Route 22 West
Springfield
NJ
07081
1728 US Route 46
Woodland Park
NJ
07424
1425 Central Avenue
Albany
NY
12205
1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500
Amherst
NY
14228
1150 The Arches Circle
Deer Park
NY
11729
393 North Central Ave.
Hartsdale
NY
10530
420 Harry L Drive
Johnson City
NY
13790
1100 North Galleria Drive
Middletown
NY
10941
132 Northern Lights Plaza
North Syracuse
NY
13212
1895 South Rd
Poughkeepsie
NY
12601
1791 Old Country Rd CR58
Riverhead
NY
11901
790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252
Rochester
NY
14623
85 Bricktown Way
Staten Island
NY
10309
2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Dayton
OH
45459
916 Airport Center Drive
Allentown
PA
18109
2088 Interchange Road
Erie
PA
16565
4001 Shoppes Blvd.
Moosic
PA
18507
4690 High Pointe Blvd.
Swatara
PA
17111
2935 Concord Road
York
PA
17402
99 East Main Road
Middletown
RI
02842
Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane
Warwick
RI
02886
1117 Woodruff Road
Greenville
SC
29607
9819 West Broad Street
Glen Allen
VA
23228
100 Cypress Street
Williston
VT
05495
Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com
About Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.
About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.
