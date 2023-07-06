Shutterstock To Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on August 1, 2023

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality content and full-service creative workflow solutions for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, will report its second quarter 2023 business and financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call is being webcast live and can be accessed by either visiting the Company's website at https://investor.shutterstock.com/ or clicking here for direct access. The webcast is listen-only.



Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call.



A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website beginning on August 1, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Shutterstock Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Shutterstock) (PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.