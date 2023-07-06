Leerink Partners Announces Bankruptcy Court Approval of Management Buyout

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Judge overseeing SVB Financial Group's Chapter 11 proceeding has entered an order formally approving the management buyout of the investment bank from SVB Financial Group. The investment bank is once again doing business as Leerink Partners.

The closing of the management buyout, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of this year, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a leading investment bank providing a complete suite of financial solutions comprising M&A advisory, equity, debt, and derivative capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading capabilities. The firm's strategic focus on the healthcare industry empowers it to provide unique advice and insights to its clients. SVB Securities LLC is doing business as Leerink Partners. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

