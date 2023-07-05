Quility Eliminates the Friction of Buying and Selling Life Insurance With Launch of Navigator

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, today announced the launch of Navigator: a proprietary end-to-end digital life insurance distribution marketplace.

Quility Insurance (PRNewswire)

Quility Navigator is a proprietary, end-to-end digital life insurance distribution marketplace.

Quility Navigator is a free, user-friendly platform built by industry experts to provide a one-stop shop for agents to quote and sell insurance. Navigator's product selector and quoter tools feature pre-underwriting systems to confidently select the right insurance solution personalized to each client. Agents also gain best-in-class commission rates and full access to Quility's proprietary product suite.

"Gone are the days of long, tedious applications and archaic underwriting systems," said Brandon Ellison, CEO of Quility and Symmetry Financial Group. "With the launch of Navigator, we are making it simpler and faster than ever to connect Quility clients with their best-fit policy. This, alongside our growing suite of digital products, is a major stride in our efforts to eliminate the friction of buying and selling life insurance."

With a 90% likelihood of a client approved as applied for, agents experience a frictionless quoting and underwriting process supported by a seamless, tech-driven experience for clients. Along with the Navigator launch, Quility brings two new proprietary products to market, including a term life insurance policy in partnership with Legal & General America (LGA) and a digital hybrid whole life policy in partnership with American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Quility and the launch of Legal & General America's term life product on the Navigator platform," said Andrew Doerman, Vice President of Digital Distribution and Strategy at LGA. "We share a common vision of transforming the industry by leveraging digital technology with a consumer-first approach to simplify the buying journey. This milestone is yet another giant step forward in our mission to close the coverage gap and provide financial protection for families across the country."

"The opportunity to partner with Quility and leverage their digital platform, Navigator, to market various insurance products to our clients, provided an additional, expedient pathway to accommodate the transformation to a digital-first focus," said Rick Weaver, Vice President Marketing at American Amicable Group of Companies.

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. Learn more at quility.com.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is a top five US term life insurance provider and ended 2021 with $780 billion of coverage in force with 1.4 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A.M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit lgamerica.com.

About American-Amicable Group of Companies

Tracing its roots back to 1910, American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas is a progressive special markets insurer. The Company offers innovative life insurance and annuity products developed to target the individual needs of protection, wealth creation and estate preservation. Learn more at americanamicable.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quility