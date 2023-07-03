Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.
Key Players Covered
- OpSec
- PhishLabs
- Red Points
- Coresearch Inc.
- Resolver
- RiskIQ
- Ruvixx
- Brand Shield
- Brandverity
- Corporation Service Company
- Hubstream, Inc.
- LashBack
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Authlink
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
Key Takeaways:
- Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.
- Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.
- The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.
- The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.
- The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.
- North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.
Segments Covered
Types
- On Premise
- On Cloud
Applications
- Advertising Monitoring
- Content Protection Intelligence
- Site Blocking Intelligence
- Social Media Monitoring
- Anti-Counterfeiting
- Market Place Monitoring
- Others
Solution
- Domain monitoring
- Mobile-app monitoring
- Anti-counterfeit
- Others
Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Industries
- IT & Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy And Utilities
- Consumer Goods And Retail
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
