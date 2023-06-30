Dutch Bros Releases The Firecracker Rebel Energy Drink!

Celebrate the 4th of July in style for a limited time only

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is releasing the perfect festive drink just in time for the holiday weekend! The Firecracker Rebel energy drink with Soft Top & Poppin' Candy is the perfect addition to all 4th of July festivities! If you're not wanting an extra boost of energy, this drink can be made as a Lemonade, Soda or Frost.

The Firecracker Rebel is full of flavor and color featuring our exclusive Rebel energy drink and red raspberry flavor, topped with Soft Top and new Poppin' Candy!

The Poppin' Candy is the perfect 4th of July topping because it feels like there is super tiny firecrackers in your mouth! Make the most of this new candy topping and add it to your go-to drink!

"Everyone has been lovin' on all the different topping options we've been featuring, so we wanted to surprise our awesome customers with a poppin' new drink for the holiday weekend," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. "Poppin' Candy is the ultimate topping to celebrate 4th of July with!"

The Firecracker Rebel will be available while supplies last, so head over to your local Dutch Bros to try this limited time drink!

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

