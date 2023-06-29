HR Platform from SutiSoft Transforms Workforce Management for Modern Businesses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, SutiSoft has enhanced its SutiHR platform. The improved SutiHR platform has been designed to provide full end-to-end automation for global workforce management.

SutiSoft HR Management Platform (PRNewswire)

SutiHR offers a comprehensive suite of tools which enable businesses to optimize HR operations, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on strategic initiatives that will drive growth.

"At SutiSoft, we understand the complexities businesses face in effectively managing their workforce," said ND Reddy, CEO at SutiSoft. "Our HR platform is designed to address these challenges by providing businesses with a comprehensive solution that simplifies HR processes, enhances productivity, and empowers employees."

Key features of SutiHR:

Centralized Record Management: Simplify HR operations by consolidating employee information and workflows in a single, secure location.

Time Tracking: SutiHR simplifies employee time tracking, enabling businesses to accurately record employee work hours, time off, easily schedule shifts, and generate payroll data. Geolocation tracking helps managers monitor employees' real-time location.

Recruitment: SutiHR's advanced recruitment system streamlines the entire hiring process, from job posting and candidate screening to interview scheduling and onboarding.

Performance Management: Foster a culture of continuous improvement and growth through 360-degree performance evaluations with goal setting, and real-time feedback.

Documents and eSignatures: Easily create, manage, distribute, and archive various documents that can be accessed from anywhere at anytime. The integrated eSignature solution allows for electronic document signing a breeze for all users.

Employee Benefits: The solution makes enrollment simpler and allows employees to track their benefits throughout the years, at any time.

Training and Development: Streamlines employee training across your organization, enabling improved employee development overall.

Employee Self-Service: Empower employees with self-service features, allowing them to update personal information and complete other HR related tasks, all within a user-friendly interface.

Reports: Gain valuable insights into HR data with intuitive reporting and analytics tools, enabling data-driven decision-making and effective strategic planning.

Mobile: The intuitive mobile app allows users to seamlessly perform their critical HR activities on the go.

With its intuitive design, robust functionality, and overall scalability, SutiHR is perfectly suitable for organizations across all industries, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS platforms that streamlines the key business processes for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com or call us today at 650-969-SUTI.

Contact:

CAROL SLONE

Media Communication

carol.slone@sutisoft.com

(650)969-7884x415

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144218/SutiSoft_HR_Management_Platform.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047676/SutiSpend_Platform_Logo.jpg

SutiSpend Platform Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.