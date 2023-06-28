JRW Realty's Institutional Buyer Remains Active with Tops Supermarket Acquisition

PASADENA, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce that the company helped one of its institutional buyers acquire a 102,062-square-foot Tops supermarket in Niagara Falls, New York. The single-tenant net-leased property meets the strict criteria of JRW Realty's exclusive client, who remains actively engaged in purchasing properties tenanted by companies operating in grocery, healthcare, discount retail, and other necessity-based industries.

JRW Realty's Institutional Buyer Remains Active in a Challenging Market

Melinda Marston, a co-president at JRW Realty, guided and successfully closed the transaction on behalf of the firm's buyer. Chris Bosworth with CBRE represented the seller.

Marston emphasized that the property type, long-term net lease, location, and strong operating performance of this Tops supermarket make it an attractive investment for JRW Realty's client.

"We are proud to have identified this grocery store with a long-term net lease backed by a credit tenant with strong sales and foot traffic," she said. "Our client has been an active buyer of similar properties for more than a decade and has maintained the same disciplined approach since their initial property acquisitions. With a strong balance sheet enabling all-cash transactions for assets that meet their needs, they continue to actively pursue new acquisition opportunities, even in the face of higher interest rates and a challenging market."

