Hyland releases latest content services product enhancements, including integration for Workday Extend and key Alfresco platform updates

Enhancements offer efficiencies that allow organizations to access critical information more rapidly

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has launched its latest series of product enhancements and solutions, delivering a key new integration for Workday and a variety of other process-focused features – including for its Alfresco platform – that improve user and administrator experiences.

"These enhancements to our industry-leading platforms offer a variety of process-focused improvements to enable our customers to achieve success," said John Phelan, chief technology officer at Hyland. "The newest releases empower organizations with modern user experiences, improve access to critical information and offer simpler ways to create key business solutions."

New innovations within the Hyland product portfolio include:

Alfresco platform

The latest releases across the Alfresco platform equip desktop and mobile users to more rapidly access critical business content and make better business decisions. Advancements include a more modern search experience platform-wide, as Elasticsearch now provides expanded support for languages, databases and Alfresco modules. Alfresco Content Services workflow enhancements also make it easier than ever for customers to take advantage of content-centric workflows to act on critical content in the right context.

Alfresco Process Automation

Administrators can streamline operations with key new efficiencies, including: the ability to effortlessly monitor process variables, and to complete process history and track task statuses more efficiently. Additionally, the latest updates improve security and control over sensitive information with better user access controls, as well as more detailed activity tracking and process initiations.

Brainware Foundation 23.1

In the latest release of Brainware for intelligent capture, administrators and end users have improved functionality for editing PDF documents, enhanced support with licensing and operating systems, and state-of-the-art authentication methods.

Hyland for Workday Extend

Hyland's key new integration for Workday Extend provides comprehensive, in-context content management for core Workday applications. This includes a more seamless experience with Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, for simpler use with Workday Extend. Additionally, new features allow the ability to link one document to multiple Workday entities and platforms to view it across all areas of the business.

Hyland AP Invoice Approval App

The latest release allows users to find, edit and approve invoices more efficiently all while enjoying a more modern and personalized user experience.

For more information about the newest enhancements to Hyland's content services offerings, visit Hyland.com.

