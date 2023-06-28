First Student Celebrates National Hiring Week, July 10-16

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal to hire 8,000 school bus drivers in the U.S. and Canada, First Student is excited to celebrate its first-ever National Hiring Week, July 10-16. The week is a coordinated effort among the company's 545 locations across North America and aims to show communities why First Student is a great place to work.

Locations are planning hiring events such as walk-in job fairs, on-the-spot interviews and job offers to qualified candidates, open houses, stuff-the-bus clothing, food and school supply drives for charity, Big Bus No Big Deal days where those interested can test drive a school bus, and virtual events to accommodate all interested candidates. Some locations are also participating in community events, festivals and park activities. Follow First Student on Facebook to see what life as a bus driver is like through employee testimonials and photographs and find local hiring events. Visit workatfirst.com to review current openings.

The hiring blitz festivities will culminate on July 16 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, First Student's headquarters. Forty-year veteran school bus driver, Rick White from the company's Princeton City Schools location, will throw out the first pitch of the Cincinnati Reds game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. Children attending the game will receive a Reds sticker sheet sponsored by First Student.

School bus drivers receive great perks including on-the-job training, a competitive wage and physical and mental health initiatives. Drivers are off evenings and weekends and get school holidays and summers off too. Some locations also offer a sign-on bonus, child ride-along program, paid CDL training and guaranteed hours.

"At First Student, I had the freedom between runs to do what I needed to do, like volunteer at my children's school, workout at the gym or clean my house," First Student Location Safety Manager Doris Urban shared. "My route has taken me on a wonderful career journey from school bus driver to school bus trainer to location safety manager."

Driving a school bus is an ideal career for anyone wanting a part-time opportunity and individuals who want to make a positive impact in their community. Many drivers are retirees, stay-at-home parents, grandparents, military spouses, firefighters and others with varied backgrounds too numerous to list. First Student is ranked as one of the Top 300 on Forbes Best Employers for Women list and is designated as an Age 50+ Certified Age Friendly Employer.

"Our drivers, monitors, dispatchers, location managers, mechanics, safety trainers and staff are the best of the best," First Student Chief Operating Officer Dean Suhre shared. "With a focus on safety, while fostering teamwork, our First Student team cares for our students and repeatedly goes above and beyond to surpass our customer expectations in all that they do. We look forward to growing the First Student family during National Hiring Week."

First Student also has a variety of other openings nationwide including positions in management, maintenance, operational support, customer service and other areas. Visit workatfirst.com to view and apply for those opportunities.

First Student drivers provide an exceptional experience and the safest ride to and from school for our students every day. In fact, the company transports more passengers in one day than all the commercial airlines combined. The team provides unmatched care and ensures students arrive at school ready to achieve their full potential.

About First Student

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance and charter services with a fleet of about 46,000 buses. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com.

