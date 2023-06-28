Global leader in post-harvest freshness solutions builds its advisory board

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., the global leader in near- and post-harvest produce freshness solutions with a mission to reduce food loss and waste, has announced new appointments to its Board of Directors. The company recently announced a go-private transaction with investment funds associated with Paine Schwartz Partners and its new Board features a diverse mix of industry experts with global expertise from across the fresh produce supply chain.

AgroFresh Bolsters Industry Expertise with New Board of Directors, including:Brian Kocher – Former CEO of Calavo (Board Chair) David McInerney – Founder/Former CEO - Fresh Direct Tina Lawton – Former APAC President - SyngentaSandor Nagy – Chief Operating Officer and Head of Supply Chain - Driscoll’s (PRNewswire)

"Now as a private company we have an even greater focus and added support to fulfill our vision to be the global leader in the post-harvest sector of the fresh produce industry. Our new Board of Directors features a diverse mix of industry executives from across the globe with decades of combined experience in food and agriculture," says Clint Lewis, CEO of AgroFresh.

Brian Kocher – Former CEO of Calavo (Board Chair)

Brian Kocher has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry. During his career, Kocher has held executive roles in general management, finance and sales across global companies such as Calavo Growers Inc., Castellini and Chiquita Brands International. During his 18+ year produce industry tenure, Kocher chaired the United Fresh Produce Association, and separate, industry-wide committees to advance Good Agricultural Practices and Ethical Labor Standards.

David McInerney – Founder/Former CEO - Fresh Direct

David McInerney brings three decades of experience unlocking value creation and profitable growth for consumer and retail businesses. Most recently, McInerney was the co-founder, CEO and a board member of FreshDirect, the nation's leading online grocer. He currently serves on the board of directors for the New York Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity.

Tina Lawton – Former APAC President - Syngenta

Tina Lawton brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and agriculture industry. She has previously held senior executive positions and was a member of the Crop Protection Executive Team at Syngenta and served as Chief Growth Officer at Ÿnsect. Lawton has been an advisor to Women in Agribusiness, President of CropLife Asia and was awarded the WBCSD Leading Women Award in 2018. She currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the boards for Yara International and Unifrutti Group.

Sandor Nagy – Chief Operating Officer and Head of Supply Chain - Driscoll's

Over the last 30 years, Sandor Nagy has driven value across a diverse range of industries and geographies as an operations and supply chain leader. Since 2017, Nagy has been with Driscoll's, and he currently serves as the COO for Driscoll's of the Americas. Nagy has spent significant time over his career developing supply bases in Mexico, China and Asia, Brazil, India and Europe.

Lewis added, "The makeup of this new Board includes exceptional leaders from across the fresh produce industry and I look forward to working alongside these new appointees to help guide our company as we work to help even more customers globally produce a consistent supply of high-quality fresh produce, minimize unnecessary food loss and to do so sustainably."

For more information on AgroFresh's full portfolio of global post-harvest freshness and quality produce solutions, visit www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh's product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com.

AgroFresh Media Contact

Rochelle Ripp Schnadt

Senior Public Relations Supervisor

agrofreshmedia@co-nxt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AgroFresh