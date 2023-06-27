University Hospitals partners with Luna to expand access to in-home, in-person, outpatient physical therapy services

ROCKLIN, Calif., and CLEVELAND, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH), one of the nation's leading healthcare systems based in Cleveland, Ohio, has joined forces with Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy, to expand access to services.

Patients seeking care will have safe, high quality physical therapy conveniently delivered to them at home. The service, a first for Cleveland, will be available to all residents without a referral required to start.

The new collaboration, known as University Hospitals Physical Therapy At Home, will start taking appointments in Q3, 2023.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home. The University Hospitals Physical Therapy At Home service will be covered by most major insurances with the same co-pay cost as facility-based care.

"By partnering with Luna, we are reducing barriers to access high quality, convenient physical therapy direct to a patient's home," said Paul Tait, Chief Strategic Planning Officer at UH. "Patients appreciate flexibility when it comes to scheduling appointments, and we look forward to meeting patients where they are in their care journey through this innovative collaboration."

"Health systems are turning to Luna to expand access to physical therapy beyond the geographic limits of their facilities," said Palak Shah, Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Operations at Luna. "By partnering with Luna, health systems enable their patients to complete treatment at a convenient place and time, which leads to improved outcomes and patient satisfaction. We're excited to be partnering with UH to roll out in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy to their community."

Based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors, Luna will match UH patients with local therapists at the time and location of their choosing. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat UH patients for the entirety of the treatment plan from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, UH patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits via the Luna Physical Therapy app .

The partnership with UH follows previously announced collaborations from Luna with Memorial Healthcare System, Providence, AARP, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and Scripps.

