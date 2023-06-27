Kubit Builds Product Analytics Platform on Snowflake

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubit, a product analytics company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , the launch of its Product Analytics Platform, Powered by Snowflake . The new platform will enable customers to take their product analytics to a new level, fully leveraging all the advantages of the Snowflake Data Cloud architecture and speed.

Kubit has been instrumental in addressing our unique use cases with an impressive level of flexibility.

With Kubit, customers are able to utilize the data models they've built with the product data that's already stored in the Snowflake Data Cloud. There's no data movement or replication, which helps maintain a Single Source of Truth and the high security and governance standards inherent in the Data Cloud. Most importantly, Kubit places no restrictions on the volume and scale of product data that's ingested and modeled–a key differentiator in a world where enterprises are often ingesting millions, billions, or even trillions of events each day.

Kubit allows you to say goodbye to traditional "blackbox" product analytics workflows, which are often plagued by incomplete events and inaccurate data, and can't scale with user growth. By building its platform on Snowflake, Kubit enables its customers' product and data teams to get easy, self-service access to a full customer-360 view–leading to richer exploratory analyses, better-informed insights, and more powerful data-driven decisions.

"Kubit has been instrumental in addressing our unique use cases with an impressive level of flexibility," according to Firework's Head of Product for Commerce, Jin Chen. "Kubit's commitment to adapt their tool to our specific needs has been elevating our productivity and decision-making," Chen said.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Alex Li, last year Kubit announced that it had raised an $18-million Series A round led by Insight Partners. Kubit is also a Select tier partner in the Snowflake Partner Network program.

Li built Kubit out of his own frustrations with existing product analytics platforms, when he was the CTO at Smule. He was determined to create a solution that offered more control and transparency to end users and that took advantage of the latest developments in cloud technology. Li says he's particularly proud of how Kubit is helping build bridges between product and data teams, with an extensible platform that makes it easy to extend on initial product insights with SQL, Jupyter, or machine learning.

Kubit is a Product Analytics platform that runs directly on the Snowflake Data Cloud, leveraging your cloud investments and existing data models. For more information, visit www.kubit.ai .

