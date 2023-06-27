Basepath Announces Integration with SquadLocker to Enhance NIL Operations for Collectives

SquadLocker provides customized athletic apparel and gear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepath, a leading provider of operations software for collectives and athletic organizations, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with SquadLocker, a provider of customized athletic apparel and gear. This integration will further strengthen Basepath's mission of helping collectives navigate the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape.

As NIL regulations continue to change, collectives play a vital role in allowing student-athletes to monetize their personal brands beyond standard NIL deals and activations. Basepath's NIL operations platform has quickly become a go-to solution for 50 collectives nationwide, enabling streamlined management of financial, administrative and compliance processes.

The software's integration with SquadLocker provides collectives on Basepath's platform the ability to create a customized merchandise store and sync free gifts from the store with membership tiers, automating the process in coordination with subscriptions. Members can also access the store to purchase branded apparel and support their favorite student-athletes or teams.

"We are excited to integrate SquadLocker's industry-leading apparel and gear solution into the Basepath ecosystem," said Thomas Thomas, CEO at Basepath. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive support to collectives and student-athletes. By partnering with SquadLocker, we are equipping our members with the tools they need to strengthen their collective's brand and enhance the overall student-athlete experience."

Through the SquadLocker integration, collectives utilizing the Basepath platform now have the ability to provide their donors with an additional exclusive benefit. Upon signing up for a collective donation membership, fans receive a personalized SquadLocker voucher code, granting them access to their collective's dedicated SquadLocker store. The unique voucher can be redeemed to purchase branded athletic gear, enabling fans to proudly display their team spirit while actively supporting the athletes and contributing to their personal brand growth.

Notable collectives such as Jags Impact (South Alabama), Impackt Club (Arkansas State), and To the Top Collective (Southern Mississippi) are among the organizations already utilizing SquadLocker stores through Basepath's platform. Basepath's expanded membership offering enhances the collective experience by integrating with a trusted merchandise partner, simplifying the distribution process for fan club members and subscriptions.

"We are excited to work with Basepath to provide student-athletes, fans, and collectives with official online retail stores," said SquadLocker Vice President of Business Development Tip Fairchild. "As Basepath works to secure NIL opportunities for student-athletes, we will provide spirit wear stores to help amplify their mission."

Fairchild added, "student-athletes and fans will benefit from SquadLocker's variety of customizable products, efficient ordering process and direct-to-home delivery."

The Basepath-SquadLocker integration not only simplifies merchandise procurement for members and student-athletes but also streamlines the administrative processes for collectives. Through the Basepath platform, collectives can effortlessly manage inventory, track merchandise sales and gain valuable insights into their branding efforts.

Basepath continues to evolve and expand its operations platform, driven by a mission to ease the complications of processes in the wild west of NIL. Among all of Basepath's integrations including DocuSign, Mailchimp, Athliance, Stripe and more, the latest integration with SquadLocker is a testament to Basepath's holistic approach to providing comprehensive solutions with the goal of facilitating growth and success for collectives in college sports.

To learn more about Basepath and its operations platform, visit basepath.com. For more information about SquadLocker and its customized athletic apparel offerings, visit squadlocker.com.

About Basepath:

Basepath is a leading provider of operations platforms for collegiate collectives, offering comprehensive solutions to support their financial, administrative, and compliance needs. With a focus on empowering student-athletes in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, Basepath's innovative platform enables seamless management of operations, providing collectives with the tools they need to thrive. Collectives supported by Basepath include University of South Carolina Collective Garnet Trust, University of Louisville 502Circle Collective and 502Circle Foundation, University of Minnesota Collective Dinkytown, FAU Paradise Collective and Iowa State We Will Collective. For more information about Basepath, visit www.basepath.com or its social media pages on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to support NIL Collectives with fundraising tools and custom gear for members and fans. Learn more about NIL Collective support powered by SquadLocker.

