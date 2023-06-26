Collaboration Platform Swit, Selected as Key Player in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome

Seoul ranks 12th in the "2023 Global Startup Ecosystem Report" released by the ecosystem evaluator, Startup Genome.

Swit is selected as one of six key ecosystem players, recognized for funding, knowledge, performance, connectedness, talent & experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies (CEO Josh Lee), a global collaboration platform and work OS solution provider, announced that it has been selected as one of the key ecosystem players in Seoul in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome.

Startup Genome, a global policy advisory organization that conducts research to accelerate the progress of startup ecosystems, released this year's Global Startup Ecosystem Report. Genome evaluates the status and ranking of the startup ecosystems in major cities around the world based on six Success Factors: Performance, Funding, Market Reach, Connectedness, Knowledge, and Talent & Experience.

In this year's report, Seoul ranked 12th, and a total of six startups, including Swit, Rebellion, and Green Labs, were selected as key players in Seoul's startup ecosystem.

Since its establishment in 2018, Swit's collaboration software has rapidly grown its customer base as the world's only SIP (SaaS Integration Platform environment) that supports no-code configuration, custom developer environment, public marketplace, and automation. Swit also offers scalability that works seamlessly for any company size, from startups to medium and large enterprises, with outstanding interoperability for third-party apps.

In Korea, Swit is rapidly growing by securing customers such as SK Telecom, SK Broadband, Korean Air, LG CNS, KG Mobilians, CTR, and GFFG in a short period of time, and an accumulated investment amount of KRW 45 billion KRW.

Swit, having garnered attention as a promising AI startup through its participation in "MWC 2023" as part of the "K-AI Alliance", plans to launch diverse work AI plug-ins such as the AI Report and AI Chatbot, along with support for 16 languages and international local currency payment systems in the 3rd quarter. With these new features, Swit intends to accelerate its global market expansion.

