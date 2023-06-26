27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

Co-hosts:

International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage

of Mr Emmanuel MACRON

President of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023

https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=share

Program: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability," invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

Human Frontier Science Program logo (PRNewsfoto/Human Frontier Science Program) (PRNewswire)

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

Science policy implications of using basic science to forge transformation towards sustainability

Connect scientific communities to advance the Sustainable Development Goals

New science funding initiatives to advance next-generation science

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

Climate change and health

Ocean biodiversity and endangered resources

Food security in a changing world

Individuals, institutions, and societies in transformation

System-level science can change how we solve global challenges

Press Contact:

English speakers: Rachael Bishop, rbishop@hfsp.org, +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.

French speakers: Hélène Boulanger, h.boulanger@logos-france.fr, +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67.

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, France

www.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page

#LifeScience4Sustainability

#LS4S

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129669/HFSP_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Human Frontier Science Program