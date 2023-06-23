UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Battery Chargers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Battery Charger identified below bears unauthorized UL Certification Marks. The battery charger has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if the battery charger complies with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: FN 48V Battery Charger. Online retailers identify the product as a battery charger for Electric Scooters.

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product: The battery charger bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark and the following:

FN 48V

BATTERY CHARGER

MODEL: DCSP546200

INPUT: AC 100-240V

50/60Hz

OUTPYT: DC 54.6V 2.0A

For photos please visit ul.com

Known to be distributed and sold by: Ningbo Vican Technology, Co., Ltd. and through Alibaba.com.

