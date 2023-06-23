This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the USDA's approval of cultivated chicken and a dream job for cold brew lovers.
- History Made: UPSIDE Foods Is Approved to Sell Cultivated Meat in the U.S. Following Completion of Final USDA Regulatory Step
UPSIDE's cultivated chicken will be launched at Bar Crenn in San Francisco through a partnership with three-Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn. Consumers can visit UPSIDE's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts for details on how to be among the first in the United States to try UPSIDE's cultivated chicken.
- Dream Job Alert for Coffee Lovers: Peet's Coffee is Looking for First-Ever 'Chief Cold Brew Officer'
The Peet's CCBO role comes with an unlimited flow of Peet's Cold Brew coffee. Plus, the CCBO will be granted the special authority to declare an official Peet's Cold Brew BOGO Day – a day of their choosing this summer, where all cold brew is buy one, get one free for all customers (participating locations nationwide).
- Major League Soccer, adidas, and Marvel Team Up to Launch Co-Branded Merchandise
The unique product offerings, mixed with creative design elements, position MLS and Marvel at the intersection of sports and fashion as they celebrate the cultural moment surrounding heroes on and off the field.
- New Survey Reveals What Snacking is Lacking for Today's Consumer
The survey revealed that a majority of general consumers regularly replace meals with snacks, with parents especially likely to "snackstitute." And while taste, nutritional content and convenience top the list of what people are looking for in snacks, fruit, in particular, is a key component of what snackers are missing.
- Domino's® is Making Pizza Delivery Even More Convenient: Introducing Domino's Pinpoint Delivery™
Domino's Pinpoint Delivery allows customers to track their order with Domino's Tracker®, see their driver's GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival, and receive text alerts about their delivery.
- Slurpee Day is Back with Three Ways to Get Free Slurpee® Drinks in Celebration of 7-Eleven's 96th Birthday
All customers who visit participating stores on July 11 (7-Eleven's birthday) will receive a FREE small Slurpee drink. New this year, customers have the chance to enjoy up to three FREE Slurpee drinks starting July 1 through Slurpee Day.
- Post Malone and Raising Cane's Expand Iconic Partnership with Limited-Edition Co-Branded Collector's Cups Launching June 21
Drawing inspiration from his tattoos to his iconic on-stage moments, each cup reflects Post's signature flair in this first-of-its kind brand collaboration.
- eBay Launches Training Camp for Sports Trading Card Collectors
Kicking off in Brooklyn, participants will receive premier training from an industry expert – providing the insights, tools and strategy to move from a casual weekend hobbyist to a more serious collector, investor or even professional seller.
- Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries to Celebrate the Upcoming Release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie
In honor of the film hitting theatres nationwide on August 2, Pizza Hut is reaching new heights – or depths, rather – by testing "Underground Deliveries" for a limited-time only in New York City. With the fictional home of the Ninja Turtles being in an abandoned subway station, it was only fitting for the Underground Deliveries test to take place at a local New York City subway station.
- Only Five Percent of Past Prime Day Shoppers State They Do Not Plan to Shop on Amazon Prime Day This Year, According to Survey by Slickdeals
The top four categories in which consumers plan to buy are the same as in 2022, including clothing, shoes & other apparel (63%), electronics (52%), essentials such as toilet paper (42%) and Amazon Basics products (42%). Hobby, leisure & travel products (40%) replaced food/pantry as the fifth-place pick.
- Panera Soups Up Iconic Swim Soups Line with New "You Pick 2®" Inspired Summer Swimwear Collection
The new line of Swim Soups swimwear features bold designs celebrating five beloved Panera menu items, including freshly prepared and seasonal Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, iconic Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the hearty and generous Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich, Classic Grilled Cheese, and Creamy Tomato Soup.
- Vans Announces New Pinnacle Category: OTW by Vans
"Every step forward will be embedded in that original spirit of defiance and exploration as the pioneers and trailblazers of skateboarding did many years ago and that skateboarders continue to do today. OTW by Vans is a reorientation back to who we truly are... back to 'Off The Wall'," said Ian Ginoza, Vice President, Creative Direction for Pinnacle.
- Klondike® and Joel McHale Embark on the Ultimate Summer Road Trip, Challenging Fans 'What Would Your Hometown Do for a Klondike'
The challengers will be judged by the Klondike team and Joel McHale himself and one lucky winner will receive a personalized shoutout video from Joel for their hometown, in addition to an exclusive block party AND will be featured on Limited-Edition Klondike Bar packaging.
- InStyle Announces 2023 Best Beauty Buys
InStyle Editor in Chief Sally Holmes said, "No matter what you're looking for—or maybe don't realize that you're looking for—we have the best of the best picks straight from our own editors and team of industry-leading experts. Whether it's trending on TikTok or the most-grabbed from our beauty gurus' toolkits, these beauty buys have been tried and tested, so we can promise they're worth making your own."
