rock space "Cellphone Beautify" Product Solution Receives High Popularity And Will Attend The China (Mexico) Trade Fair on June 27-29th

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the just-concluded Vietnam ICTComm 2023, rock space from Shenzhen, China, took center stage again with "Cellphone Beautify" product solution. Its star product, screen protector cutting machine, has been sold to more than 100 countries, serving 55,000 mobile phone stores around the world. In March of this year, the brand launched two blockbuster products - a phone skin printer to customize phone sticker and a sublimation machine to customize phone case, which are also know as "Cellphone Beautify" product solution. Benefiting from customization on-spot, mobile phone retail stores don't need to stock accessories per brand or model, which greatly reduces store's inventory backlog, increases store revenue and foot traffic.

The process of "Cellphone Beautify" is simple. Consumers only need to scan the QR code on the machine, choose the phone model and then upload whatever picture they like. rock space Phone Skin Printer and Phone Case Sublimation Machine both adopt dye sublimation technology, which features high image restoration, accurate colors and rich details compared with the traditional UV printing technology. Both machines are fashionable in appearance, light in size, easy in operation, perfect for all kinds of mobile phone stores.

A shop owner who bought rock space customized equipment said that the store rent is expensive, and the store is too small to stock various brands of accessories, thus lose customers for lack of a certain model. rock space's products have greatly solved his troubles. The film cutting machine can cut any screen protector on-demand with nearly 30,000 templates. Now with the phone skin printer, consumers can personalize their phones with their favorite photos. The phone case sublimation machine can transfer a very clear case within a few minutes, therefore the store's benefits are much better than before.

rock space will be participating in the China (Mexico) Trade Fair at Expo Santa Fe, Mexico, June 27-29th with booth no. Hall C, H108, where buyers can experience "Cellphone Beautify" service up close. It is reported that brand is carrying out the "Become our agent" activity for the Mexican market. Distributor who becomes the agent will obtain lots of supports from rock space on design, marketing, data report, exclusive backstage management, etc., to accelerate the market development and business growth!

