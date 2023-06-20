Visura Technologies Presents TEECAD Real-World Clinical Data at ASE 2023

First ever clinical data on an innovation specifically designed to advance the TEE procedure will be presented at global echocardiography meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies, Inc., a privately-held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) probe intubations, announced today it will be attending the American Society of Echocardiography's (ASE) 34th Annual Scientific Sessions in Baltimore, MD June 23-26. At this year's meeting, the TEECAD system will be highlighted in an abstract poster presentation by Sunil Mankad MD, Professor of Medicine, and Director of Transesophageal Echocardiography at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN on Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 pm. In addition, Visura will release a new 15 patient TEECAD white paper from a world-renowned heart center.

Visura Technologies- Logo (PRNewsfoto/Visura Technologies) (PRNewswire)

First ever clinical data on an innovation designed to advance TEE procedure will be presented at global meeting

The TEECAD System is the world's first, FDA-cleared disposable camera that seamlessly connects to TEE probes to provide real-time visualization during intubation to support first pass success and reduce TEE procedural complications.

"The presentation of the clinical data from Mayo Clinic is an important milestone for Visura and real-time visualization for TEE procedures," said David Marmor, Cardiologist at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel and Founder of Visura Technologies. "For decades, physicians have been adapting existing technologies to try and find a solution for blind TEE intubation. Now with TEECAD, physicians can perform completely visual TEE intubations like endoscopists to guide critical cardiology procedures with greater safety and efficiency."

Traditionally, TEE intubation has been performed blind, meaning the physician cannot see the esophagus and surrounding structures during probe placement. This can result in failed intubations and TEE-related injuries, which can be life-threatening and costly. Clinical data continues to support the need for sighted-TEE intubation to reduce TEE-related complications and increase first pass intubation success. A recent Letter to the Editor in the Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia cited a study that demonstrated a 50% reduction in oropharyngeal injury and an increase in first-attempt insertion success when procedures were guided by real-time visualization compared to blind intubation.1

At ASE 2023, Visura will showcase the TEECAD System in Booth 513 at the TEECAD Innovation Station where clinicians can experience the system. Visura will also host a fellows' coffee in their booth on Sunday, June 25th from 10:00 am – 10:45 am, and Dr. Mankad will be available in the Visura booth from 2:45 pm – 3:30 pm on Sunday the 25th to answer questions about his team's experience with TEECAD.

Visit Visura and the TEECAD Innovation Station at ASE booth 513 to learn more.

About Visura

Founded in 2015, Visura is a medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. They have developed the TEECAD System, the world's first, FDA-cleared, disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe, providing physicians real-time visualization for more efficient and effective probe placement to support first pass intubation success. For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

1 Kumar N. et al. "Video Laryngoscopy-Guided Transesophageal Echocardiography Probe Insertion: A Worthy Approach to Consider." Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia. 37 (2023) 496-499 https://www.jcvaonline.com/action/showPdf?pii=S1053-0770%2822%2900859-X

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visura Technologies