Pattern Energy Opens New Houston Location in Montrose

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced it has moved the location of its Houston office to the Montrose neighborhood. The new office, in the Montrose Collective at 888 Westheimer Road, is now home to Pattern Energy's growing workforce of 150 employees in Houston in a space designed to promote collaboration among employees.

Pattern Energy's new Houston office serves as the headquarters for the company's development team, which is currently working on the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, the SunZia Transmission and Wind project in New Mexico and Arizona, that will generate enough clean power for 3 million Americans. Pattern Energy's Operations Control Center, which remotely monitors and controls all of its renewable energy facilities on a 24/7 basis, is also now based at the Montrose location, alongside the company's meteorological, transmission and energy trading teams.

"We are doubling down on our commitment to Houston with an innovative new office that is designed to foster the collaborative nature of our work to develop some of America's most ambitious clean power projects," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Leveraging Houston's top-notch energy workforce has been an important component of our success and we look forward to tapping the City's talent base for our continued growth. This new space will help foster the ingenuity of our dedicated employees and their passion for our mission – to transition the world to renewable energy."

"We chose the Montrose neighborhood based on our employee feedback," said Cary Kottler, Chief Development Officer. "To achieve our mission, we need to be energized – and Montrose has the vibrancy and atmosphere we were looking for. As we move forward with building a pipeline of truly exciting renewable energy projects, we are confident that this is the ideal location for our employees to write a new chapter in our history."

Pattern Energy's office lobby and reception area were painted by local Houston artist DUAL. The colorful and vibrant murals are an artistic interpretation of Pattern's mission of transitioning the world to renewable energy and tie in the company's commitment to the environment.

Those interested in learning more about career opportunities with Pattern Energy should visit www.patternenergy.com/careers.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 36 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

