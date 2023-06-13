TACO BELL® AND CROCS PARTNER FOR LIMITED EDITION COLLAB

Crocs' first Mellow Slide collaboration with Taco Bell kicks off today with early access for Taco Bell Rewards Members on June 20* and nationwide availability on June 28

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hottest summer slides just dropped! Taco Bell is teaming up with Crocs, the world leader in innovative casual footwear, on the first-ever Mellow Slide limited edition collaboration. The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs' comfy Mellow Slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step.

Taco Bell x Crocs limited-edition Mellow Slide. (PRNewswire)

With a simple, yet modern design, Crocs Mellow Slides boast a mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds. Inspired by Taco Bell's signature colors, black and purple, the Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides feature an ombre-like fade with "Live" and "Más" imprinted separately in white within each footbed. The slides are perfect for a beach trip, park hang - or a quick trip to Taco Bell when a craving strikes.

"This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "We know it doesn't get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!"

This might not be Taco Bell's first rodeo in the retail space, but it is the brand's first time working with Crocs. Rewind to 2019, Taco Bell opened up a real life Taco Shop hotel gift shop in its Palm Springs limited time pop-up hotel, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort serving up swimwear, sunglasses, lifesize sauce packet pool floats and more gear to enjoy poolside; while offering the same items online for those to enjoy from afar.

"Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves," said Taylor Montgomery, US Chief Marketing Officer. "We tapped into that link between the two brands and we're pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans. We're always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer."

Mark your calendars for the drop to go nationwide on June 28, available exclusively on crocs.com, retailing for $60. Early access for the slides will be shared with fans who have reached FIRE! Tier status, so watch your Taco Bell app inbox on June 20 for an exclusive link to be granted priority access to enter crocs.com**.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com , our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news or www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn , TikTok , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com .

* Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.** A limited number of select Taco Bell x Crocs Collection items will be available for Early Access from 6/20/23-6/21/23 to Fire! Tier members. Fire! Tier members will receive a special link via App Inbox Message that will allow them Early Access to purchase the select items while supplies last. Once the limited number of select items are sold, no further purchases will be allowed until the national retail sales launch on 6/28/23. Only current Taco Bell Rewards Members who have achieved Fire! Tier status as of 6/19/23, will receive the App Inbox Message. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.

Elyssa Kanter – Edelman

elyssa.kanter@edelman.com

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

jacqueline.cisneros@yum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.