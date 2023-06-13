SKULLCANDY PACKS PREMIUM, EASY-TO-USE FEATURES INTO ALL-NEW COLLECTION: RAIL ANC AND RAIL TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Latest Sub-$100 Lineup Offers Active Noise Canceling, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life and the Latest Innovations for a Premium but Simplified Listening

PARK CITY, Utah, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the lifestyle audio brand alternative for those spurning today's iTech sheeple and Beverly Hills yoga sets, announced today its newest feature-packed, value-driven franchise, Rail. Introducing two new True Wireless earbud models, Rail ANC boasting 4-mic Active Noise Cancelation technology and Rail True Wireless Earbuds, this line distills the best of Skullcandy. Offering premium features such as hands-free voice control via Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology®, Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, along with a redesigned ergonomic fit and other upgrades, all at an unbeatable sub-$100 price point. Rail ANC ($99.99 MSRP) and Rail ($79.99 MSRP) are available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

Rail ANC and Rail present users with an elevated true wireless experience, enabling hands-free voice commands in five language options plus the ability to become smarter over time when upgraded features are released via the Skull-iQ App. A streamlined listening experience is further enhanced by multipoint pairing and capacitive touch controls that can be customized through the app. Personal Sound enables users to tune their audio to optimal levels based on their unique hearing profile. Rail ANC presents users with four-mic hybrid and adjustable active noise cancellation for a more reliable, easier to activate experience and also offers wireless charging.

"When we sat down to conceptualize the Rail family, our goal was to pack the best of what Skullcandy offers into a sleek, innovative form factor," said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. "The premium Rail collection is fully-loaded with mind-blowing audio and the freshest features competing with the highest-end true wireless offerings on the market, at a price point our fans will appreciate."

Both Rail ANC and Rail were designed using cutting-edge technology, leveraging virtual reality to create a universally ergonomic fit, providing the most stable, comfortable and best-fitting experiences on the market. The accompanying charging case is equally streamlined and minimal. Rail ANC is available in a True Black colorway while Rail is offered in True Black and Bone.

Additional details surrounding Rail ANC and Rail True Wireless Earbuds include:

Rail ANC True Wireless Earbuds – $99.99 MSRP

Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) 1 + Rapid Charge and Wireless Charging – Listen longer with 10 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 28 hours in the charging case

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology ® – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to turn on and adjust Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, Take Photo and more

Over-the-Air Updates – Earbuds become smarter over time when new upgradable features are released via the Skull-iQ App

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to two devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Personal Sound by Mimi ® – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology – If earbuds is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app

Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes

Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via Skull-iQ app

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 – The latest in Bluetooth® technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing capabilities

Rail True Wireless Earbuds – $79.99 MSRP

Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Listen longer with 8 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 34 hours in the charging case + With Rapid Charge, 10 minutes of charge equals 2 hours of playtime

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology ® – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to turn on and adjust Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, Take Photo and more

Over-the-Air Updates – Update earbuds via the Skull-iQ App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the earbuds

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to two devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology – If earbuds is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app

Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes

Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 – The latest in Bluetooth® technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing capabilities

1 Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life (ANC On) – Listen longer with 7 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 20 hours in the charging case

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1Circana, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Subcategory: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

