NATIONAL CAR CHARGING JOINS FORCES WITH KEMPOWER

Nation's Largest EV Charging Reseller Strengthens Rapid EV Charging Technology Through Partnership

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most experienced EV charging station reseller and installer, Denver-based National Car Charging (NCC), announced at the International Parking and Mobility Conference (IPMI) Conference & Expo in Fort Worth, TX, and at EVS36 in Sacramento, CA, that it is adding Kempower rapid EV charging technology to its portfolio of EV charging solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/National Car Charging) (PRNewswire)

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Kempower," shared Jim Burness, CEO and founder of National Car Charging. "They're known globally for their uptime stats, reliability and durability. Kempower is exactly what the American market has been waiting for."

With the U.S. market rapidly expanding, Kempower is introducing its Kempower Satellite and Kempower Power Unit products in North America, marking a crucial milestone in its growth strategy. While the organization's deep roots are in Lahti, Finland, its North Carolina production facility is scheduled to open by the end of this year. The U.S. facility will help meet the company's goal to produce thousands of DC fast charging (DCFC) units by the end of 2024, which will focus on NEVI-compliant stations to meet the increasingly high demand.

"The U.S. market is growing at lightning speed, and we are moving quickly to meet the demand. As a leading market provider, we view National Car Charging as an ideal partner," stated Marcus Suvanto, business development director, North America at Kempower. "Their outstanding commitment to the environment and EV driver satisfaction matches our own and will make us a formidable team in building out EV infrastructure in the U.S."

Kempower, an organization described as EV drivers who design and manufacture chargers, is committed to creating the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere and in doing so, make EV charging reliability a top priority.

As such, Kempower is committed to creating user-friendly charging experiences by combining their modular and scalable charging system with their world-class software and support structure to provide the best all-around user experience.

With the U.S. quickly becoming the world's fastest-growing EV market and reaching the 5% adoption tipping point in 2022, dependable EV charging is pivotal to a successful transition from gas vehicles to electric and was the impetus for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law in late 2022, which included $7.5 billion in funding for EV charging.

"Electrification is a big shift," Burness points out. "To make that easier we only work with providers like Kempower who offer quality and innovative products designed to go the distance. Flash in the pan providers only disappoint drivers and set the industry and the planet back."

For more information about the Kempower Satellite and Power Unit products, visit nationalcarcharging.com/kempower.

About National Car Charging

National Car Charging (NCC) and its subsidiary Aloha Charge strive to make the transition to electric vehicles easy by offering the most reliable EV charging products and services at reasonable prices. Born in Colorado in 2011, today NCC is the largest independent EV charging reseller and installer nationwide managing 8,000+ ports across 48 states, 1,100 clients and dozens of business channels. More information about NCC is available on NCC's About Us page. Follow National Car Charging and Aloha Charge on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for the latest product updates and industry trends.

About Kempower

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles. Their vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Product development and production are based in Finland, with a majority of materials and components sourced locally. Focusing on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine, their modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. www.kempower.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Car Charging