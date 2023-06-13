LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit Returns to Dana Point March 18, 2024

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSI, the company behind LSI Emerging Medtech Summits, the partnering events for global leaders building breakthrough healthcare businesses, today announced it will host its next USA Emerging Medtech Summit, LSI USA '24, on March 18 through 22 at the Monarch Beach Resort, Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, California.

Designed to facilitate partnerships between innovators, investors, and strategics in medtech and healthcare, the four-day event will spotlight the emerging topics, trends, and insights that are moving the industry forward. Their most recent USA event, LSI USA '23, included over 1,100 industry leaders, over 300 startups, and hundreds of early-stage and growth-stage investors and strategics, including executives at Abbott, Ascension Ventures, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Conmed, Deerfield Management, Deloitte, Dexcom, Edwards Lifesciences, Ernst & Young, Fujifilm Sonosite, GE Healthcare, Gilde Healthcare, Google, HSBC, Intuitive, Jefferies, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, Medtronic, Mitsubishi, MVM Partners, NEA, OrbiMed Advisors, Phillips, Piper Sandler, Providence Ventures, Siemens Healthineers, Sofinnova Partners, Sonder Capital, Stanford University, SV Health Investors, Teleflex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, UCI Health, University of California, San Francisco, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Wilson Sonsini, Zimmer Biomet, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

"LSI USA '24 will truly serve as the epicenter of our industry, bringing together the most influential leaders to tackle medtech's largest challenges and rally around its emerging opportunities," said Scott Pantel, Founder & CEO of LSI. "By bringing innovators, investors, and strategics together in a curated forum to exchange insights and partner, we're confident that we can move medtech forward, together."

The LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit, which celebrates its fifth year, has quickly become the epicenter of medtech and healthcare technology innovation. LSI USA '24 will feature live startup pitches, keynotes and fireside chats, panel sessions, networking receptions, a personalized partnering platform, and a wellness and golf excursion at the world-class Monarch Beach Resort, Waldorf Astoria.

The event will be led by LSI and powered by their market intelligence and data insights division, which has been trusted by the industry's largest global corporations, from Medtronic to McKinsey & Co., for over 15 years.

About Life ScIence Intelligence (LSI)

LSI helps medtech leaders access the intelligence and relationships needed to build businesses that save lives. For over 15 years, medtech's global leaders have trusted LSI for research and data insights on emerging technology, global markets, and more. Now in their fifth year, LSI Emerging Medtech Summits in the USA and Europe have become the epicenter of the industry, bringing together the global innovators, investors, and strategics that are moving medtech forward. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

