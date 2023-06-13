Basis Research Group makes strategic investment in Ideas.AI, pioneering the future of AI-driven insights for brands

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis, an international insight consultancy headquartered in London, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago – today announced its investment in Ideas.AI, a cutting-edge, insights-driven business that utilizes generative AI technology to uncover new and valuable insights that help brands create smarter, more successful go-to-market strategies.

"We are thrilled to announce this truly innovative investment that will allow us to harness the power of AI for the benefit of our clients," said Rune Mortensen, Group CEO of Basis Research Group. "Ideas.AI's brilliant approach to data utilization, combined with Basis Research Group's award-winning methodologies, will provide business insights of unparalleled quality and achieve extraordinary outcomes which, until recently, would have been impossible."

Ideas.AI's advanced AI technology is designed to rapidly capture and analyze billions of online data sources across social media, search platforms and online storefronts, allowing brands to identify new insights and growth opportunities with speed and accuracy.

"We believe Ideas.AI's cutting-edge AI technology and extensive data access is set to revolutionize the consultancy industry," said David Griffiths, Ideas.AI founder and Managing Partner. "Basis' investment demonstrates their dedication to research innovation and commitment to delivering optimal solutions for their clients. We look forward to seeing what great things we will accomplish together in the future."



For more information about Basis and Ideas.AI, please visit www.basisresearch.com/ideas.

