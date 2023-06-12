Zenith American Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Tom Sciuto's Transition to New Role as Chief Marketing, Strategy and Community Labor Officer, and Welcomes Roberto Hormazabal, Chief Client Relations and Business Development Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions® ("Zenith") is pleased to announce the transition of Tom Sciuto to a new role within the organization and welcome Roberto Hormazabal as Chief Client Relations & Business Development Officer. Effective June 5, 2023, Tom Sciuto, previously Zenith's Chief Growth and Client Officer, assumed the position of Chief Marketing, Strategy, and Community Labor Officer.

Zenith American Solutions, a national Taft-Hartley Third Party Administrator, continues to strengthen leadership team

As Chief Marketing, Strategy, and Community Labor Officer, Sciuto will play a key role in developing brand awareness and marketing strategies that align our evolution with the needs and aspirations of the labor market. Since 2015, Tom has been working closely with our clients, as their representative voice and why he was appointed to this new role within Zenith.

As Sciuto transitions to this new role, Zenith is proud to announce that Roberto Hormazabal joined the Executive Leadership Team overseeing Client Services, Products, and Sales as Chief Client Relations & Business Development Officer. Hormazabal is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience as an individual contributor as well as a leader in Sales, Account Management, and Performance improvement. He has spent the last 20 years with EmblemHealth (including ConnectiCare) as their VP of Sales and Account Management responsible for organic growth (including labor vertical), retention, customer experience, strategic relationships, channel compensation programs, and overall P&L. Prior to EmblemHealth, Roberto held Operations and Sales positions within Aetna and Prudential.

These two officers will harness their expertise in client retention and business development to gain insights into the needs and evolving preferences of the labor market. They will deliver enhanced customer experiences, tailored marketing strategies, and improved community participation, further fortifying the relationships that Zenith proudly nurtures with its clients, members, and their families.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions ("Zenith American"), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC ("PacFed"), a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, and Associated Administrators, LLC, an administration firm. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

