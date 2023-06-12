FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES DR. LALY JOSEPH DEAN OF THE ANN BLANTON EDWARDS SCHOOL OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

LAKELAND, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exhaustive national search, Florida Southern College has named Dr. Laly Joseph, DVM, DNP, CNE, RN-C, MSN, APRN, ANP-BC, FNAP, as the next Dean of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The announcement was made by Dr. Tracey D. Tedder, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florida Southern.

"We are proud to bring such a qualified and distinguished leader to campus," said Dr. Tedder. "Dr. Joseph is a vibrant and respected leader, with the experience to continue the tradition of excellence in the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences."

Dr. Joseph comes to Lakeland after most recently serving as Interim Dean and Professor at the Phillips School of Nursing (PSON) at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, and as President of the Alpha Beta Mu Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

"I want to personally thank Dr. Kerr and the entire Board of Trustees at Florida Southern College for this opportunity," Dr. Joseph said. "As a versatile and experienced educator and leader, I am looking forward to getting started with the wonderful faculty, staff, and students at Florida Southern."

Dr. Joseph's academic and health care career spans more than 30 years, with previous positions as Assistant Professor of Clinical at the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies and Associate Director, Clinical Assistant Professor and RN-BSN-MSN Program Director at Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has also held various leadership roles as Administrative Nursing Supervisor, Director of Education, Sigma Epsilon Rho and Beta Tau Chapter Leader and President, United Nations Delegate, and currently as International Nursing Consultant with universities in India and Malaysia.

Dr. Joseph is a board-certified adult nurse practitioner, clinically active and trained in palliative and end-of-life care by the End of Life Nursing Consortium. She is also a certified nurse educator by the National League for Nursing. Her specialty areas include management, oncology, mobile technology, virtual simulation, gerontology, palliative, and hospice nursing. Dr. Joseph is an Advisory Editor to the Editorial Board of the Malaysian Journal for Qualitative Research (MJQR). She is an editorial reviewer for the National Kidney Foundation Board, Hindawi Ltd., U.K., and has participated in the publication of several nursing textbooks. Dr. Joseph has presented and published nationally and internationally on topics such as yoga, ayurvedic medicine, mobile technology to reduce medication errors, virtual simulation & electronic documentation, and palliative and end-of-life care integration in the undergraduate nursing curriculum.

Dr. Joseph earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Bombay Veterinary College in Mumbai in 1985. She was a practicing veterinarian before making a career change to the nursing field. She then earned her BSN degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1993, her MSN, APRN, and ANP-BC in 2002, and her DNP in 2009, also from FDU.

Dr. Joseph is a Distinguished Fellow and Practitioner of the National Academies of Practice (NAP), AACN Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Network (DEILN) member, AACN HRSA Nursing Workforce Diversity Program Grant Project Director, and an Experienced Nurse Faculty Leadership Academy Scholar with Sigma.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

