ARCIS GOLF FURTHER STRENGTHENS PORTFOLIO DIFFERENTIATION WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF THREE TOP-TIER PROPERTIES

Iconic Grayhawk Golf Club Now Part of Arcis Golf's 16 Course Arizona Portfolio Deal Represents Arcis' 13th Acquisition in Less Than Two Years

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcis Golf —the second largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States—has acquired Pacific Life's golf portfolio, which includes three nationally recognized golf courses: Grayhawk Golf Club (Scottsdale, Arizona), Angel Park Golf Club (Las Vegas, Nevada), and Tijeras Creek Golf Club (Rancho Santa Margarita, California).

This is Arcis Golf's 13th club acquisition in less than two years. In addition, since 2019, the company has also purchased Dominion Golf Group (5 Private Clubs) and Mickelson Golf Properties (3 Resort/Daily Fee and 3 Private Clubs), and in 2014, 46 properties from CNL Lifestyles Properties. With these new clubs, Arcis Golf has nearly 70 clubs in its portfolio.

"These complementary additions to our irreplaceable portfolio of clubs strengthens our unique value proposition within each of these markets," said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. "The respective management teams have done an excellent job of creating a truly differentiated offering for their customers. We are privileged and uniquely positioned to continue our collective positive momentum by implementing our family-centric model."

With this acquisition, Arcis continues to be the fastest growing golf company in the U.S., with Private, Resort, and Daily-Fee properties in the country's largest metropolitan areas. The Arcis portfolio includes courses designed by many legendary designers—from Jack Nicklaus to Robert Trent Jones Sr., Arnold Palmer, Tom Fazio, and Coore & Crenshaw.

"Through this rare acquisition opportunity, we continue to transform our portfolio of golf clubs into lifestyle hubs that appeal to the entire family with more choices in all areas of their lives. We offer the greatest optionality in terms of price point, membership and subscription offerings, course selection, programming, and amenities to address the wide-ranging needs of our diverse consumer base and provide an open and inclusive experience," Walker said.

Each of the three signature Daily Fee and Resort properties has a distinctive identity and differentiated offerings.

Grayhawk Golf Club (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Grayhawk Golf Club offers an unforgettable lineup of golf and lifestyle experiences, with the 18-hole Raptor and Talon layouts considered among the best golf courses in Arizona. This acquisition brings Arcis Golf's presence in the state to 16 clubs.

Notable as a great venue for social, corporate, and charity golf events, Grayhawk is known for hosting top-tier competitive tournaments, including the recently completed NCAA Men's and Women's Division I Golf National Championships. Past events have included the Frys.com Open and Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf on the PGA Tour.

Some of the world's most revered golf instructors make Grayhawk Golf Club their home base including short-game guru Stan Utley, one of Golf Digest's 50 Best Teachers, and Andrew Getson, an instructor for several PGA Tour players.

The club's seven dining experiences are enjoyed by golfers, residents of the nearby Grayhawk community, and the public. In this resort-like setting, Isabella's Kitchen stands out as a destination dining experience.

Angel Park Golf Club (Las Vegas, Nevada)

An icon of Vegas golf for more than three decades, Angel Park Golf Club has stood the test of time for playability, location, and service. Perched around 3,000 feet in a spectacular desert setting, Angel Park offers stunning views of Red Rock Canyon and the Las Vegas Valley.

The newly renovated Nino's Grill offers an updated menu and features fun social events, live music, themed dinners, and more, creating a fun atmosphere that extends well beyond the golf course. The club has also been named as one of the "Top 10" golf courses for tournament services by the National Association of Golf Tournament Directors and excels at hosting large and small golf tournaments, conventions, and corporate meetings.

Angel Park is Arcis Golf's fourth property in the greater Las Vegas area and offers 36 holes designed by Arnold Palmer—the Mountain and Palm courses—plus the lighted Cloud Nine Short course (12 holes) designed by Bob Cupp, as well as the local favorite natural-grass nine-hole putting course.

Tijeras Creek Golf Club (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)

The Ted Robinson-designed Tijeras Creek Golf Club is Arcis Golf's seventh course in Southern California. Located in Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County), the course opens with a demanding front nine highlighted by water features. The back nine is legendary for breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring elevation changes as it winds through old-growth sycamores, oaks, and native chaparrals.

The club's TJ's Tap and Table is a popular local hang-out and a community favorite for its Sunday brunch. The patio features large sunshades, a built-in fire pit with seating, and string lights that create a warm and embracing ambiance. The Spanish motif, romantic fountain terrace, and sweeping panoramic views make Tijeras Creek a favored Orange County wedding venue for up to 250 guests.

"We are excited for Grayhawk, Angel Park and Tijeras Creek to join the Arcis Golf family," Walker said. "These are exceptional clubs. We are grateful for our customers, as well as to our club employees for all their hard work, focus and attention on providing superior service and best-in-class experiences every day."

Arcis Golf's acquisition of the three premium Resort and Daily Fee properties also continues to enhance the value of the Arcis Players' memberships. The company's intention is to reinvest in these three clubs, with an emphasis on the culinary experiences and course conditioning.

An industry leader in providing inventive programming and unrivaled lifestyle amenities that complement exceptional golf offerings, Arcis Golf has invested approximately $100 million in the past four years on property upgrades, new amenities, personnel, training, and systems to create extraordinary experiences and forge emotional connections with members and guests. The company has received numerous honors, including a National Golf Foundation "2023 Top 100 Businesses in Golf."

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Dallas-based Arcis Golf is the premier operator of nearly 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction through unrivaled golf and lifestyle amenities. The company's innovative, best-in-class leadership team is reinventing the modern club experience, and is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for customers at all its properties. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

