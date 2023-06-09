Salary.com to Present Session on Salary Structures at WorldatWork's Total Rewards '23 Conference

Session will cover how to address labor market challenges while balancing internal equity

WALTHAM, Mass., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compensation practitioners Shaun Drawdy of Saia LTL Freight and Neil Sandefur of Salary.com will deliver a session "Striking a Balance with Salary Structures: Internal Equity vs. External Competition" at WorldatWork's Total Rewards '23 conference in San Diego on Wednesday, June 14 at 10am. The theme of Total Rewards '23, taking place from June 12-June 14 is Advancing the Art and Science of Total Rewards.

Visit Salary.com at Booth #313 to price jobs on the spot and learn how to address pay equity.

In the presentation Shaun Drawdy, Senior Manager of Compensation at Saia, and Neil Sandefur, Director, Compensation Professional Services at Salary.com, will walk the audience through Drawdy's salary structure journeys as he has worked throughout his career to address labor market challenges while balancing internal equity. The presentation will cover:

Building salary structures that support organizational goals.

Designing a structure in a challenging labor market.

Maintaining structures to reflect current market data.

Communication of salary ranges for recruiting or ongoing pay decisions.

Using salary structures for pay transparency initiatives.

A sponsor of Total Rewards '23, Salary.com is also welcoming Expo attendees to Booth #313 to price jobs on the spot and learn how Salary.com solutions are helping organizations achieve pay equity.

Salary.com's Vice President of Consulting David Turetsky is also on the Total Rewards speaking agenda. He and Steve Brink, President of uFlexReward, will speak on Monday, June 12 at 10:30am in a session titled "True Confessions of Compensation Consultants: Myths, Mistakes and Misconceptions."

WorldatWork is committed to those responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive and committed employees in effective and rewarding workplaces. The organization serves rewards and HR professionals working throughout the world, in organizations of all sizes and in every industry.

About Salary.com

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, Salary.com's 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use our solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using a powerful, proprietary AI framework. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com's solutions get pay right. For more information, please visit www.salary.com/business.

