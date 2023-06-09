John Hancock Wholesalers Recognized as the Top Providers of Defined Contribution Services by Retirement Plan Advisors in NAPA List for Fifth Consecutive Year

John Hancock Wholesalers Recognized as the Top Providers of Defined Contribution Services by Retirement Plan Advisors in NAPA List for Fifth Consecutive Year

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Seventeen John Hancock Wholesalers Named to Top 100 Advisor Allies; Most of Any Firm

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement and John Hancock Investment Management, companies of Manulife Investment Management, today announced 17 defined contribution (DC) wholesalers, from the retirement and defined contribution investment only (DCIO) businesses, were named National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Advisor Allies this year. After five consecutive years of recognition, more John Hancock Retirement and John Hancock Investment Management DC wholesalers were named to the Top 100 list in 2023 than from any other firm by retirement plan advisors.

Finalists for this year's list of Top 100 DC Wholesalers were selected based on the votes cast by thousands of advisors from a list of almost 500 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner recordkeepers and DCIOs.

"At John Hancock Retirement, we believe in the power of partnership," said Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "One of the biggest compliments an advisor can give a wholesaler is that they provide insight and are seen as a valuable partner and I am proud that so many of our wholesalers have earned spots on this respected list."

"Congratulations to Ryan, Aylmer and Lindsay who have been named NAPA Allies in the Investment Only category this year," said Gene Huxhold, senior managing director, John Hancock Investment Management. We're pleased our wholesalers have been helpful to advisors and consultants in growing their businesses with a wide range of investment strategies to address the challenges faced by today's retirement savers."

The John Hancock DC wholesalers named to NAPA's 2023 Advisor Allies list are:

Dennis Beaudet, John Hancock Retirement

Jarrett Berry, John Hancock Retirement

Blake Burkett, John Hancock Retirement

Daniel Fratalia, John Hancock Retirement

Jerry Giovinazzo, John Hancock Retirement

Adam Johnson, John Hancock Retirement

Jerry Lopez, John Hancock Retirement

Hayden Main, John Hancock Retirement

Mark Needham, John Hancock Retirement

Jonah Smith, John Hancock Retirement

Edward Thurmond, John Hancock Retirement

Scott Ward*, John Hancock Retirement

Jason Yepko*, John Hancock Retirement

Dan Zibaitis*, John Hancock Retirement

And DCIO wholesalers recognized include:

Ryan Fay*, John Hancock Investment Management

Aylmer Magill, John Hancock Investment Management

Lindsay Warrington, John Hancock Investment Management

*Denotes wholesalers ranked in the top 10 in their respective categories



About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.* We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans—and no two plan participants—are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, advisors, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers proven results.

As of March 31, 2023, John Hancock serviced over 56,000 retirement plans with over 3.1 million participants and over $195 billion in AUMA.**

* "PLANSPONSOR 2022 Defined Contribution Recordkeeping Survey© 2022 Asset International, Inc.," PLANSPONSOR, 2022. ** As of Mar 31, 2023, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 51,722 plans, 1,613,752 participants, and $ 93,969,824,636.02 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,704 plans, 77,262 participants, and $ 5,333,451,390.46 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC supported 1,919 plans, 1,494,059 participants, and $96,266,799,366.59 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.



About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC offers administrative and/or recordkeeping services to sponsors and administrators of retirement plans. John Hancock Trust Company LLC provides trust and custodial services to such plans. Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in NY), and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY. Product features and availability may differ by state. Securities are offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC is the principal underwriter and wholesale distribution broker-dealer for the John Hancock mutual funds, member FINRA, SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

© 2023 John Hancock. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE John Hancock Retirement