Phase 2 Partners Endorses All Six WisdomTree Nominees Ahead of Upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Affirms Support for WisdomTree's Current Strategy, Board and Management

Encourages Fellow Stockholders to Vote for All Six of WisdomTree's Director Nominees Today

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 2 Partners, an investment firm focused on the financial services industry, today announced its support for ALL SIX WisdomTree, Inc. ("WisdomTree" or the "Company") director nominees ahead of the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2023. Phase 2 Partners owns approximately 1.3 million shares as of June 7, 2023.

Justin Hughes, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Phase 2 Partners, said, "I have known WisdomTree's management team for three decades, first purchasing shares in 2007. We have watched this team deliver new and innovative products over multiple market cycles. The WisdomTree team has earned our confidence in its ability to execute on a well-defined strategy. We are excited about the company's commitment to 50% incremental margins over time and we believe that the modest drag on near-term margins from digital will peak in 2023. We believe the digital initiatives represent significant potential. The Board has already worked vigorously to refresh itself in recent years."

WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg said, "We appreciate Phase 2 Partners' and other investors' support of WisdomTree's management, Board, and strategy. WisdomTree is focused on continuing to drive organic growth in the ETF franchise and further accelerating the top-line growth from our tokenization initiatives. In addition, WisdomTree remains committed to controlling costs and leveraging our 50%+ incremental margins to further drive operating margin expansion."

About Phase 2 Partners

We are a team of seasoned investment professionals with dedicated expertise in financials, fintech, insurance and housing.

As a fundamentals driven long-short hedge fund, we seek to leverage our experience to derive value out of mispriced public equities and invest in high-quality names that benefit from secular trends/tailwinds.

