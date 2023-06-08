Senior Connect
One Health Direct Invests Heavily in Technology Team and Proprietary Software Solution: Genesis

Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Highlighted by VP of Technology Matthew Landon joining the company 18 months ago, bringing IT and healthcare experience in-house, OHD has been able to scale at speed through innovation.

DUNEDIN, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct's internal technology team developed and launched the flagship application, Genesis, integrating all aspects of the business. OHD's technology team consists of over a dozen software engineers, web designers, and app developers, plus IT, network, and system administrators.

One Health Direct Logo, Dunedin Florida
One Health Direct Logo, Dunedin Florida(PRNewswire)
"Technology and innovation are at the core of One Health Direct," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO.

Cost containment solutions and data improvements were two chief goals of Genesis. Utilizing cloud-native applications, which are extremely powerful, robust, redundant, and secure, allowed OHD to move away from traditional hardware and software options. This means dollars can instead be invested in intellectual property versus costly infrastructure and licenses, creating the opportunity for One Health Direct's business to scale.

Efficacy and efficiency are core to One Health Direct's business, and the company's approach to technology is a prime example. "Taking Genesis from an idea to reality is a result of leaning on a well-versed technology team that we've built in-house," said Matthew Landon, VP of Technology. "We use a variety of open source apps to keep costs low which require a much different skill set than typically found, as people are usually trained in only a specific stack. Building a team of experts who understand OHD's unique tech stack allowed us to employ an agile workflow, which ultimately led to Genesis. Nothing else is like it in our space - it is completely custom."

Genesis was built out of necessity as a means to automate workflow, which other apps could not. Early results are promising, specifically in its ability to automate and script processes. For example, the ability to recheck insurance eligibility adds zero labor costs to resupply patients through automation, plus the capability to leverage and monetize data increases marketing margins.

The ability to stay on top of the ever-evolving regulations and needs of the medical world with a leader who also understands the technology side is unique. "Matthew and his team have fast-tracked our business," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO. "Technology and innovation are at the core of One Health Direct, and they are being driven by this team. For a company of our size to have over a dozen people working on technology is a large ratio, but a wise investment. Our weekly tech team call has effectively become an executive team meeting, as we recognize it is software advances that are driving a holistic business transformation."

Landon and his team aim to continue the momentum they created with Genesis' initial launch. Plans for the upcoming year include project roadmap and integration with Talkdesk (a customer service platform), improving omnichannel marketing engagement by combining text, SMS, and phone in the same platform geared towards customer retention, plus enhanced integration with billing and insurance updates to further reduce overhead. Additionally, expanding eligibility checks for Medicare customers and benefits verification for private insurers reinforces OHD's commitment to its core business through future enhancements of Genesis.

Features and benefits of the Genesis system:

  • Increased efficiency through automation and streamlined workflows
  • Decreased labor costs
  • Improved productivity
  • Provides clarity and visibility into agent efficiency
  • Decreased order backlog
  • Cut order intake to out-the-door time
  • Expedited document retrieval

Omni-Channel Customer Intake

  • Dynamic call scripting module
  • SMS customer-specific outreach
  • Customer self-service online forms

Proprietary Customer Management and Order Fulfillment System

  • Automated document generation and retrieval
  • (DWO, Medical Records, Prior Authorizations)
  • Integrated automated faxing and phone systems
  • Automated resupply management and workflow processes
  • Integrated insurance verification

Integrated APIs

  • Customer order ingestion
  • Eligibility verification
  • Order fulfillment, shipping, tracking
  • Customer correspondence and order status (SMS / Email / Phone)
  • Billing and invoice tracking

Genesis Software Integrations 
LeadProsper – Lead Ingestion 
Brightree – Electronic billing 
Faxage – Document distribution / retrieval
Bandwidth – Automated texting / SMS 
Parachute – Physician ordering/documentation platform 
Convoso – Intake and call log and recording integrations 
8x8 – Customer service and call log and recording integrations 
Talkdesk – Customer service and call log / recording integrations 
Cin7 – Warehouse management 
pVerify - Benefits and eligibility verification 
Medicare – Benefits and eligibility verification 
United Health Care - Benefits and eligibility verification

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients in attaining innovative treatment options, including DME (durable medical equipment) products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological and phototherapy supplies.

Contact: 
Brett Guerin 
One Health Direct 
Chief Marketing Officer 
(949) 280-8364 
brett@onehealthdirect.com
www.onehealthdirect.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-health-direct-invests-heavily-in-technology-team-and-proprietary-software-solution-genesis-301845607.html

SOURCE One Health Direct

