"Let's Go Thailand" Offers Visitors New Ways to Customize Travel Experience

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Los Angeles recently announced the launch of Let's Go Thailand, a new campaign designed to help travelers create their own unique Thailand experience.

Running from May through August of this year, Let's Go Thailand offers visitors an extensive collection of resources that will help them craft a unique, one-of-a-kind trip according to their own needs, tastes and preferences. Whether it's a foodie tour of the bustling night markets across Bangkok and Chiang Mai, an adrenaline-pumping zipline ride across the lush jungles of Koh Samui, or a relaxing stay in an oasis of an island village in Phuket, visitors can create the Thailand adventure that's right for them at Letsgothailand.us .

"Thailand is a country of multitudes," said Siriwan Seeharach, TAT Los Angeles Director. "In just one district on a single day, there are easily a hundred things to see and do and experience. We want visitors to have the freedom to choose their own paths and create the journey they want."

At the heart of the Let's Go Thailand campaign is a unique alliance dedicated to crafting the perfect travel experience — starting with Key Partners offering an extensive range of travel options to, from and throughout Thailand:

Singapore Airlines : Recognized as one of the world's best carriers, Singapore Airlines boasts six North American gateway cities and seamless transit to five Thailand destinations.





STARLUX : The Taiwan -based luxury carrier now serves passengers traveling between Asia and North America , with an easy transfer in Taipei .





Affordable World Tours : With more than 40 years of experience, Affordable World Tours is dedicated to delivering high-quality vacations perfect for more independently-minded travelers at affordable prices.





InterTrips: An award-winning tour operator, InterTrips is known for providing some of the best travel packages for Thailand visitors. Special deals include the popular 7-Day Thailand Discovery tour and the 10-Day Thailand Classic.

Complementing Let's Go Thailand flight and tour partners is The Central Group, Thailand's leading retailer. With more than 3,500 locations across retail, department and grocery stores, as well as malls, hotels and restaurants, the Central Group offers a suite of privileges and deals — including restaurant and spa discounts, cash vouchers at department stores, and coupons for free food and drink — for visitors who sign up at the Let's Go Thailand website.

"We're very excited to be working with our partners to create such a great opportunity for visitors," Seeharach said. "We want Let's Go Thailand to be useful for everyone. Not only does it help visitors save money on their visit to Thailand — it also helps them imagine and create the vacation of their dreams."

Special deals will be available on the Let's Go Thailand site through the end of August; travelers planning to visit Thailand later in the year can still take advantage of special discounts by booking on the site before August 31. For more information or to take advantage of special rates on flights, hotels and tours, please visit Letsgothailand.us .

About the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government to be responsible for tourism promotion. Since 1965, TAT has had a presence in the United States, with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

