SexyHair Partners with Christina Aguilera in Celebration of 25th Anniversary

As an ode to the pop culture star and nostalgic hair trends reemerging, SexyHair is releasing exclusive hair tutorials for 'Xtina's' famous hair looks

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 25th anniversary of SexyHair, the iconic haircare brand is collaborating with Christina Aguilera for a campaign that will showcase both '90s icons. The partnership will include exclusive tutorials from SexyHair stylist ambassadors on how to recreate 'Xtina's' most memorable looks with SexyHair products. This campaign will launch in Ulta in July and is now available in Cosmoprof and SalonCentric with in-store product displays and ecommerce landing pages, as well as sexyhair.com and social channels.

SexyHair and Christina Aguilera have been rewriting the rules of beauty since 1998. While Xtina was breaking boundaries setting timeless trends, SexyHair was changing the haircare industry. Throughout the past 25 years, both SexyHair and Xtina have inspired self-expression to their respective audiences across generations by ditching social norms and embracing sexy. Recently, '90s-00s hair trends have risen in popularity, and as people are revisiting iconic styles inspired by Xtina's debut studio album in 1999 and music video "Genie in a Bottle", SexyHair aims to empower its loyal audience to achieve these looks at home with the help of their products.

"I am so honored to work with SexyHair. As someone who has pushed the boundaries of sexuality, empowerment, feminism, and more, to send an inclusive and powerful message to my fans throughout my career, I am thrilled to partner with a brand who has had done the same over the past 25 years," said Christina Aguilera. "We are all sexy, beautiful, and worthy, and I am so happy to continue to spread this message alongside SexyHair."

In 1998, SexyHair launched with their bold, red packaging alongside the debut of Christina Aguilera's first US song release. Over the course of the past 25 years, both Xtina and SexyHair have been trail blazers and set new records within their industries. Today, the pop culture icon is one of the most renowned singer, songwriter, actresses of all time, and SexyHair is famous for their "big red can," with one can sold every six seconds.* SexyHair continues to grow, with a year over year organic sales growth of 13% vs calendar year 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with Christina Aguilera, a true 90s icon and symbol of exactly the kind of self-expression SexyHair wants to inspire in everyone," said Stephanie Grady, Vice President of Marketing at SexyHair. "We've been loving all the nostalgic hair trends going viral recently that were popular during the era the brand was established and Christina's musical career was kicking off. There couldn't be a more perfect partner or time to celebrate our 25th year of SexyHair."

SexyHair founder and international award-winning hairdresser, Michael O' Rourke, launched the brand in 1998 after being inspired by the diversity of Los Angeles and the many hairstyles that he believed defined what the word sexy embodied. He saw sexy as more than a look, but rather a self-expression. He captured that self-expression and packaged it to inspire hairdressers and consumers alike to create their own sexy. Today, SexyHair strives to empower individuals to find their own sexy.

*On average based on total unit sales of the SexyHair hairspray portfolio during the 2022 calendar year.

