HAND & STONE DOUBLES DOWN ON SKINCARE

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced today it's betting big on facial and skincare innovations to grow the brand and its range of services. Nearly 40% of services provided at the spa's more than 550 locations nationwide are facial treatments, and there's no sign of slowing down. In 2022, Hand & Stone performed more than 1.6 million facials, generating $211 million for the brand – 30% increase year-over-year.

As the demand for Hand & Stone facials grow, the brand has continued to invest in an already successful sector of their business. Contributing to their astounding skincare revenue, Hand & Stone implemented an aggressive growth strategy that set them apart from other spas, which included:

Establishing long-term partnerships with leading skincare brands including Dermalogica and ClarityRX.

Introducing innovative skincare technology options for facials like Dermalogica's ProPen services (Luminfusion and Nanoinfusion), LED Light Therapy, NuFACE, DiamondGlow, and Cryoskin.

Rebranding its facial service menu to align with Dermalogica's pro treatment menu, a change that replaced previous legacy service names such as the Brightening, Detox, and Rejuvenating Facials. The rebranding aims to attract Dermalogica 'skinthusiasts' to Hand & Stone.

"We're no strangers to skincare here at Hand & Stone, and we're thrilled that our aggressive approach to offering innovative skin treatments to our customers is working," said Lisa Rossmann, Senior Vice President, Service & Product. "Not only are we attracting more and more facial only customers, but the majority are also excited to elevate their treatment with targeted enhancements with device technology, such as a DiamondGlow or LED light therapy enhancement, which each accounted for 17% of all facial services last year. We've had great success over the years convincing our base of massage consumers to try and fall in love with a facial, and now nearly half of our member base is using their monthly service for both massage and facial services. We're excited to continue evolving our offerings to attract more skincare-centric consumers and meet a higher demand."

As Hand & Stone looks ahead, the brand is setting its sights high and has plans to introduce new brands and technologies to appeal to a wider audience. Through the rest of 2023, the brand will:

Launch a collection of IMAGE Skincare products and services, both in the organic and medical grade segments for those looking for more natural or doctor-developed options.

Target a younger audience by offering budget-friendly facial enhancements by adding ultrasonic, gua sha stone and ice globe tools to the menu.

Re-introduce a customer-favorite collection with a whole new look, adding to its repertoire of existing collections for customers of all ages.

For more information on Hand & Stone's facial services, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a 560-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, the company now has locations across 35 states and Canada. Hand & Stone offers its signature hot stone massage, along with other high-quality professional massage services such as Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal. Guests can also visit the spa to enjoy best-in-class facial treatments performed by licensed estheticians. These feature top-of-the-line products backed by science, including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. A wide range of services are available for women, men and teens and are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com.

