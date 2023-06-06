Peraton Enterprise Solutions Selected in $2.8B USPS ITS IDIQ

The company brings more than 30 years of experience to the contract

The decades long relationship with USPS culminated when Peraton was selected back-to-back as a USPS Supplier Performance Award winner in and 2021 and 2022

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USPS Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) has selected Peraton Enterprise Solutions, as one of 11 suppliers to receive the United States Postal Service (USPS) Information Technology Solutions (ITS) IDIQ contract worth a combined total of $2.8 billion over a 7-year period.

Peraton will support the modernization and expansion of the existing US Postal Service technology environment to support innovative business transformation. (PRNewswire)

As a trusted partner and winner of the Supplier Performance Awards, Peraton brings 30+ years of experience to the IDIQ.

The company will provide ITS support to the USPS enterprise on all locations and provide IT support services in the following areas: strategy and reference architecture, analytics, AI/ML, mobile application development, application development, data center and mainframe operations, network infrastructure, multi-cloud operations and management, telecommunications, system availability and operations performance analysis, incident management and response, IT service management, and help desk support.

"Bringing more than 30 years of experience to the contract, our team's deep understanding of the mission and IT solutions seamlessly works to accelerate the modernization and migration of USPS' next generation of solutions and services," said John Coleman, president, Citizen Security & Public Services sector. "Peraton effectively industrializes the delivery of value-based outcomes through the implementation of standardized, optimized processes and innovative IT services and solutions."

The work includes the modernization and expansion of the existing USPS technology environment—including applications, infrastructure, telecommunications, and IT support structures—to support innovative business transformation. As a trusted partner and winner of the 2021 and 2022 Supplier Performance Awards, Peraton adapts to changing trends and business needs while providing insights into emerging technologies to help the USPS meet its services standards, revenue growth targets, and reduction in cost objectives as well as to maintain its reputation as a global, world-class provider of mail services.

