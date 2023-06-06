OneNeck Featured on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

MADISON, Wis., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OneNeck to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list for the 9th year in a row. CRN's SP 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. The list represents organizations that are at the forefront of their industry and have strong partnerships with leading technology suppliers.

OneNeck IT Solutions announced that CRN® has named OneNeck to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's Solution Provider 500 list is a crucial resource for technology vendors who are looking to collaborate with the best-performing IT solution providers in the industry. This list sets the standard for top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable benchmark for those seeking partnerships in today's technology landscape.

"Being acknowledged on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider list is truly a great honor," said Ted Wiessing, President and CEO of OneNeck. "This recognition reflects our continuous dedication to providing top-notch products and services to our valued clients. Moreover, it highlights our approach of actively engaging with customers to deliver integrated solutions that ultimately lead to their success."

This is the ninth time that OneNeck has been named to the Solution Provider 500 list, highlighting OneNeck's ongoing commitment to helping our customers keep pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape that can help drive business outcomes.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2023 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/sp500 .

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S.

The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

