NAWBO® Installs Lisa Coppola to the 2023-2024 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) installed Lisa Coppola, Founder and Managing Partner of The Coppola Firm, as Chair of the 2023-2024 NAWBO Board of Directors. NAWBO represents more than 12 million women business owners across America. The membership is diverse in many ways, including the size of their business, the sectors, and communities they serve, the stage of business development, their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, geographic business areas, and political leanings that determine policy views.

On the local level, the members are servant and business leaders who want to impact their local communities positively. On a national level, NAWBO informs lawmakers on the challenges for women business owners and outlines how to address these obstacles. The NAWBO National Board leads this critical mission.

"Women business owners are an integral part of the nation's economic vitality," said Lisa Coppola, NAWBO National Board Chair. "NAWBO is the voice for these engines in our economy. As I lead this organization, I aim to ensure that all Americans hear and understand the importance of women business owners in their communities and nationwide."

Lisa is the principal of The Coppola Firm, a full-service law firm in Buffalo, New York. Among other areas, Lisa and her team partner with clients in business planning, litigation, human resources, and personal injury law. Her law firm offers engaging and interactive workplace trainings as well.

Lisa serves as chair of the National Board of Directors for NAWBO, is past president of the NAWBO Buffalo Niagara Chapter, and is past chair of the National Presidents Assembly Steering Committee. She also serves as a U.S. Small Business Administration Region 2 Regulatory Fairness Board representative for New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 2023-2024 NAWBO Board of Directors includes Lisa Coppola — Chair; Karen Bennetts — Immediate Past Chair; Janis Shinkawa — Chair-Elect, Megan Patton — Treasurer, Thresette Briggs – Secretary, Jacqueline Hayes, Lesa Seibert, Krista Martinez and Sherrie Barr Mack — Chair of the Presidents Assembly Steering Committee.

NAWBO held the board installation on June 5, 2023, before starting their NAWBO National Advocacy Days on June 6 and 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

