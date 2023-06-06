Ledgebrook Joins Forces with Federato to Improve the Broker Experience and Attract Top Underwriting Talent

Insurtech MGA Chooses Federato RiskOps Platform to Bring Speed and Consistency to Core Underwriting and Quoting Processes

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook , an insurtech MGA focussing on the Excess and Surplus (E&S) market, has implemented the Federato RiskOps platform to deliver the fastest, most consistent underwriting and quoting experience for its wholesale brokers.

"Federato has enabled us to operationalize our unique strategies in a way that empowers our underwriting team."

"Led by industry veterans, Ledgebrook's 'secret sauce' is our deep underwriting expertise," said Gage Caligaris, Ledgebrook's founder and CEO. "From day one, Federato has enabled us to operationalize our unique strategies in a way that empowers our underwriting team to make better and more consistent risk selection decisions based on our distinctive approach to appetite and winnability at speed and scale, turning around quotes for our brokers faster than our competition."

Insurance brokers often have to endure long wait times to get a quote due to time-consuming, manual underwriting processes. While raw speed to quote is critical, underwriting discipline and consistency are also key to building a strong book of business.

"Today, it's common for a broker to shop quotes from various underwriters, often relying on speed of response as much as quality of coverage to guide their insured," said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Federato. "Ledgebrook brings the unique promise of quality, bespoke coverage, underwriting consistency, and timely response. It is a model to emulate for the evolving E&S market and we are proud to highlight the partnership."

The sleek single-pane-of-glass underwriting experience provided by Federato is also key to Ledgebrook's strategy to attract and retain the industry's best and brightest underwriting talent. Underwriters appreciate having a single location for all of their review, analysis, and actions. By eliminating mundane tasks, Federato provides Ledgebrook's underwriters with the time they need to analyze risk and develop strong relationships with their brokers.

"Underwriters today are looking for modern technology and tooling that helps them to be more productive and meet their goals," said Steve Mills, President, E&S, who brings 30+ years of insurance industry experience to Ledgebrook. "Federato's RiskOps underwriting platform is an integral part of the next-generation tech stack we are building, and is central to helping us attract top talent to the company. The ability to demonstrate strong portfolio controls to our reinsurance partners will also help us gain capacity for future growth."

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. To learn more, visit www.ledgebrook.com .

About Federato

Federato's industry-first RiskOps platform for P&C and Specialty insurance aligns portfolio strategy with underwriting action. Designed by underwriters for underwriters, Federato surfaces real-time risk and portfolio insights, enabling teams to triage business based on key criteria like appetite, underwriting guidelines, and winnability. The platform is being used today by a broad cross-section of the insurance industry from multi-billion-dollar insurance carriers to tech-savvy, high growth MGAs. Learn more at www.federato.ai .

