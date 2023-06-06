Enbridge Gas Announces New Capacity Open Season for M12 or M12 X Transportation Service

Firm transportation capacity along Dawn/Kirkwall-Parkway paths starting in 2027

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas is holding an open season for M12 or M12X firm transportation service capacity of up to 96,000 GJ/d beginning on Nov. 1, 2027 for a minimum fifteen-year term along the following transportation paths:

Dawn (Facilities) to Parkway Kirkwall to Parkway

Earlier start dates may be considered by Enbridge Gas. If interested, please indicate the requested start date on the bid form. If Enbridge Gas awards an earlier start date, a minimum 15 year term would be required from Nov. 1, 2027.

The Enbridge Gas Dawn Parkway System is one of the most robust pipeline systems in North America and provides for the movement of natural gas from Enbridge Gas's Dawn Hub located near Sarnia, Ontario, to the Greater Toronto Area, where it interconnects with other downstream pipelines serving eastern Canadian and northeast U.S. markets. Dawn and the compressor stations located along the Dawn-Parkway corridor have loss of critical unit reserve horsepower coverage which provides firm service reliability.

The Dawn Hub is one of the largest integrated natural gas storage facilities in North America. Strategically located in southwestern Ontario and with 288 Bcf of working storage capacity, it offers customers, such as power generators, distribution and pipeline companies and energy marketers, an important link in the movement of natural gas from key supply basins to markets in central Canada and the northeast U.S.

The Dawn Hub also provides shippers with direct access to North America's major supply basins, including Appalachia and Western Canadian sedimentary basin. With multiple supply routes from western Canada, the mid-continent, Appalachia and the Rockies, as well as the ability to serve markets in the mid-west, eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast, the Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is a reliable, secure, and liquid natural gas trading hub.

All bids are due on or before 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. CT, on July 18, 2023. Enbridge Gas expects to award capacity on or before 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT on July 25, 2023.

For more information, visit www.enbridgegas.com/openseason

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with 2023 marking its 175th anniversary of serving customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at www.enbridgegas.com.

