AFCC To Launch Rebrand at AIA Conference, Will Become AFC

LITTLETON, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fiber Cement Corporation (AFCC), a leading distributor of high-density fiber cement products, announced they will now be known as American Fiber Cement (AFC), and they are unveiling new branding at this week's AIA Conference on Architecture Expo (June 8-9) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The new AFC branding will include a new logo, product names, website, and brand positioning.

In addition, the company announced it will continue to sell its full suite of fiber cement products, formerly produced by Cembrit (which was purchased by Swisspearl in 2022), albeit under the new AFC product names. The new fiber cement product names, including their former Cembrit monikers, are:

NATURAL

AFC Stone ( Patina )

AFC Groove ( Patina Inline )

AFC Blast (Patina Rough)

COLOR

AFC Core ( Solid )

AFC Surface ( Cover )

AFC Matte ( Transparent )

AFC Rustic (Deco)

"We are excited to reveal our new branding, but we also want to ensure that our distributors, reps, and customers understand that while the names are changing, we will continue to sell Patina, Patina Inline, Patina Rough, Deco, Solid, Cover, and Transparent. In essence, from a product standpoint, nothing is changing. The same specifications, support, and service you've come to expect from us will still be available," said Donna Anglada, General Manager of AFC.

Ms. Anglada added that by retaining AFC's ability to sell former Cembrit products, like Patina, it gives the company a distinct advantage over its competitors, due to its 30+ years of experience customizing products to customer specifications, its ability to provide superior technical support, and having a stronger knowledge base than those just beginning to sell these products. Also, AFC's U.S.-based inventory enables shorter fulfillment times and better volume pricing.

Representatives of AFC will be available to discuss the company's new branding at booth #1251 during the AIA conference's expo June 8-9. Link to AFC's new website and logo: https://www.americanfibercement.com

ABOUT AMERICAN FIBER CEMENT

For over 30 years, American Fiber Cement has been a leading distributor of a wide variety of state-of-the-art, high-density fiber cement products. The company's custom cut cladding solutions offer exciting design elements that are attractive, light weight, durable, cost-effective, sustainable, maintenance free, and warrantied. In addition, the technical staff at AFC consults with architects and installers regarding specifications, installation tips, and on-site training.

