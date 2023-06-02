Deere Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Jahmy Hindman has been elected senior vice president in addition to his current role as chief technology officer

MOLINE, Ill., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced that its Board of Directors elected Jahmy Hindman senior vice president in addition to his current position as chief technology officer, which he has held since 2020. This move reflects the vital role of technology in the success of customers' and Deere's operations.

Under Hindman's guidance, Deere has established a more efficient, aligned technology organization, made significant advancements in precision technology, and has established itself as a technological powerhouse in the minds of customers and other key stakeholders.

"Jahmy's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we continue to advance our smart industrial strategy and achieve our Leap Ambitions by delivering smart technology solutions that help our customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable," said John C. May, Deere's chairman and chief executive officer.

Additionally, the following leadership changes will take place later this year:

Mark v on Pentz, president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, will continue in his present position until November 1, 2023 , at which time he will become senior advisor, Office of the Chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024

Deanna Kovar , vice president, Production Systems, Production and Precision Ag, will take on additional responsibilities in Small Ag & Turf and will fully transition to the role of president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, on November 1, 2023

"These planned changes reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and demonstrate our disciplined focus on effective leadership secession planning," said May. "Deanna's command of precision technology, deep customer understanding, and record of success in a number of leadership positions make her highly qualified for these expanded duties in Small Ag & Turf."

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

