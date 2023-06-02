Cetera Recognized as Finalist for Record Six 'Wealthies' Awards

Cetera ties for second-most finalists among more than 1,000 entries from more than 400 firms

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that it has been recognized as a finalist for a record six 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies"). Cetera is tied for the second-most finalists from a field of more than 1,000 entries by 413 companies.

Cetera earned finalist recognition for thought leadership, transition support, practice management, corporate responsibility and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives. The firm will receive recognition, alongside other finalists, during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 7, 2023.

Cetera is a 2023 "Wealthies" finalist for the following initiatives:

Fed Monitor – Thought Leadership Category – Launched in 2021, Cetera's Fed Monitor provides valuable context on Fed policy based on 12 key factors across three areas: employment, market data and inflation. It features the Fed-O-Meter, a virtual, dynamic gauge that indicates the likelihood of more aggressive or conservative policy. Launched in 2021, Cetera's Fed Monitor provides valuable context on Fed policy based on 12 key factors across three areas: employment, market data and inflation. It features the Fed-O-Meter, a virtual, dynamic gauge that indicates the likelihood of more aggressive or conservative policy.

Growth 360 – Practice Management Category – Practice Management "Wealthies" are awarded to initiatives that help advisors manage their businesses more effectively. Growth 360 is an on-demand program that allows all Cetera advisors to grow like top advisors by connecting them with Growth Officers and by automating a step-by-step roadmap that delivers the resources they need to fulfill growth objectives. Practice Management "Wealthies" are awarded to initiatives that help advisors manage their businesses more effectively. Growth 360 is an on-demand program that allows all Cetera advisors to grow like top advisors by connecting them with Growth Officers and by automating a step-by-step roadmap that delivers the resources they need to fulfill growth objectives.

Caring Cetera – Corporate Social Responsibility – Corporate Social Responsibility "Wealthies" are rewarded to initiatives that give back to the community and improve society – as well as promote diversity and the next generation of advisors. Caring Cetera is a 501(c)3 philanthropy founded and led by Cetera financial professionals across the organization's communities, which has raised more than $1.2 million for wide-ranging causes. Each year, the philanthropy awards scholarships to 20 primarily minority students who represent both the next generation of advisors and the people they will serve. Corporate Social Responsibility "Wealthies" are rewarded to initiatives that give back to the community and improve society – as well as promote diversity and the next generation of advisors. Caring Cetera is a 501(c)3 philanthropy founded and led by Cetera financial professionals across the organization's communities, which has raised more than $1.2 million for wide-ranging causes. Each year, the philanthropy awards scholarships to 20 primarily minority students who represent both the next generation of advisors and the people they will serve.

Courageous Conversations – DEIB Category – As part of its commitment to DEIB, Cetera offers Courageous Conversations, an optional online forum that consistently offers employees a chance to connect, relate and discuss sensitive current issues, diversity and inclusion-related topics in a safe space. Facilitated and led by Karen Cecilio, Head of Diligence & Integration, Corp Development, this series is among the programming most attended by team members and is cited by many in the employee experience survey as a key component of Cetera's positive culture.

Connect2Impact Videos – DEIB Category – In an effort to work toward closing the financial literacy and wealth gap in America, the Cetera Advisor Diversity & Inclusion Council partnered with Cetera Advisor Resource Group Leaders to create a series of eight public-facing videos featuring inspiring advisor DEIB stories, including how they focus on growing practices, serving clients across communities and improving diverse representation in their profession. Cetera plans to build on this series in 2023 at the next Connect2Impact conference.

Accesslink – Transition Support Category – Now in its second year, Cetera's industry-leading onboarding experience – Accesslink – combines technology and customed transition planning to deliver a streamlined experience that focuses on moving advisors' businesses to Cetera as effectively and efficiently as possible. Cetera's recruited assets increased by 30% year over year (YOY) in 2022, alongside the launch of Accesslink. Now in its second year, Cetera's industry-leading onboarding experience – Accesslink – combines technology and customed transition planning to deliver a streamlined experience that focuses on moving advisors' businesses to Cetera as effectively and efficiently as possible. Cetera's recruited assets increased by 30% year over year (YOY) in 2022, alongside the launch of Accesslink.

Now in its ninth year, "The Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards program, honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients.

