Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group host Atlanta river cleanup with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Local logistics provider demonstrates commitment to giving back with series of tree planting and river cleanups

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, will collaborate with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK) to remove trash in and around the Chattahoochee River watershed on June 3 at Atlanta Memorial Park. This marks the second consecutive year TI & NTG participate in a river cleanup event with CRK.

TI & NTG partnered with environmental groups across the country to engage local offices in tree planting and river cleanup projects. These partnerships aimed to give back to the communities in which employees live and work and to date, 163 TI & NTG employees have planted almost 300 trees and donated $47,500. TI & NTG will also remove approximately 2,000 lbs. of debris from local waters through multiple river cleanup events.

TI & NTG environmental partners:

Atlanta, GA – Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Austin, TX – TreeFolks

Charleston – Charleston Parks Conservancy

Charlotte, NC – TreesCharlotte

Chicago, IL – Chicago Region Trees Initiative

Dallas, TX – Texas Trees Foundation

Denver, CO – The Park People

Detroit, MI – Releaf Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI – One Tree Planted

Hattiesburg, MS. – The Nature Conservancy

Hickory, NC – Catawba Riverkeeper

Nashville, TN – Cumberland River Compact

"The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper cleanup marks our twelfth environmental project across the US this year," said Ken Beyer, CEO of TI & NTG. "Atlanta is the home to our headquarters and is the perfect place to celebrate our commitment to sustainability and the communities we live, work and play."

"Chattahoochee Riverkeeper's treasured partnership with TI & NTG has supported our vision of a Trash-Free Chattahoochee, says Juliet Cohen, executive director of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. "Since 2021, TI & NTG volunteers have removed more than 1,500 pounds of trash, tires, and recyclables from the waterways of the Chattahoochee. Not only do they show up with a strong volunteer force, but they also back their support with vital funding to help sustain our programs. We look forward to growing and collaborating with TI & NTG in the future."

About Transportation Insight Holding Company:

TIHC is a combination of Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) and brings people and technology together to make world-class logistics accessible to any business. Together with the support of 2,500 nationwide experts, our highly intelligent, intuitive platform gathers 80,000 carriers to bring on-demand logistics and the capacity to scale as needed, when needed. Whether outsourcing their entire logistics operation to us, booking a single load, or something in between, more than 15,000 shippers trust TIHC to successfully guide their products from port to porch. To learn more about Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, visit www.transportationinsight.com and www.ntgfreight.com.

