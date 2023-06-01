Reimagine the possibilities with the new motorola razr family

Two new razr devices blend style and premium specs to deliver a balanced smartphone experience at the intersection of style-driven self expression and cutting edge technology.

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first handheld devices to become a fashion statement, the motorola razr has bridged the gap between fashion and technology. Today, Motorola introduces the next generation of razr, proving once again that innovative design can redefine the smartphone experience.

The new motorola razr+ features a modern, ultra pocketable design and the largest external display of any flip phone. (PRNewswire)

Meet the 2023 motorola razr family – two devices that blend style and premium specs to deliver an innovative mobile experience. Each feature of this new family was carefully crafted to meet the needs of modern consumers chasing a balanced smartphone experience at the intersection of style-driven self expression and cutting edge technology.

motorola razr+: largest, most advanced external display1

Leading the family is the new motorola razr+, which has a modern, ultra pocketable design - and is the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed - and includes the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone.1

With the new razr+, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to Flex View technology, which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create. Users can angle the device to easily view recipes while cooking, follow an exercise coach online, video chat with friends and more. Or, use the device as a tripod and capture stunning images and videos with hands-free recording, benefitting from the high-quality cameras, AI face tracking, and previews on the large external display.

When standing on its own, users can also frame the perfect shot and capture the perfect pose using gesture capture and auto-smile capture.2 Motorola is also excited to introduce the ability for users to bring the fun of a photo booth anywhere. Thanks to Flex View and high-quality cameras, users get to showcase different poses in four perfectly timed pictures, all triggered by a simple open palm gesture so users can have confidence in great artistic shots without frantically racing to beat the timer.

In addition to opening up new possibilities for content capture, we've also enhanced what's possible on the external display so users can do more with the device flipped closed. Responding to messages, getting directions, and staying up to date has never been easier thanks to unique features like:

Panels: Custom panels allow users to prioritize what matters most. Swipe left or right to easily access games, Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify, and view notifications at a glance. Plus, an Apps panel gives you access to almost any app, like Google Maps or Google Wallet, right from the external display.

Customization : Users can choose from an assortment of colorful live wallpaper designs and a range of Moto clock styles. Customize and arrange the panels on their Home screen, dragging and dropping so they're arranged to fit the needs of every unique razr user.

Game : Choose from a number of highly engaging games from Motorola and GameSnacks that work perfectly on the external display. Play through mysterious lands in Golf Adventures, help a feline friend escape to freedom in Tiger Run, or find your way to the finish in Marble Mayhem.

Dedicated Spotify Panel : Spotify users can control playback from the device's external display. Without unfolding the device, users can tap to continue listening where they left off or start playing something brand new. Or if they are not feeling the current mood - users can tap to switch to a new personalized recommendation.

Users can enjoy all of these features on a 3.6" pOLED external display with refresh rates up to 144Hz, so scrolling through websites is seamless. Or users can prop open their device in Flex View to watch their favorite content with the highest resolution in its class7 and in a billion shades of true-to-life color.

versatile camera system: ideal for content creation

The razr+ was built with content creators in mind, and packs in a powerful 12MP main camera sensor using Instant Dual Pixel PDAF for a faster, more accurate performance no matter the lighting conditions. Capture photos with beautiful soft focus backgrounds thanks to a wide f/1.5 aperture that lets in more light to deliver photos with beautiful soft focus backgrounds, and OIS eliminates unwanted shakes so photos are always crystal clear. The external display allows for users to utilize the main camera for selfies, or to give friends a preview of their poses, so everyone's happy with the picture. Users can also flip open razr+ and use the 32MP camera for selfies and video calls, or keep their hands free by folding the phone into the ideal view for the perfect selfie. Rounding out the cameras is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens that allows for wide angle shots that fit 3X more into the frame than a standard lens.

reimagined iconic flip design

With the new razr+, Motorola gives you an iconic piece of nostalgia in a modern, infinitely flexible design. Flipped closed, the phone folds completely in half, with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a gapless, ultra-sleek look. Flip it open to reveal an ultra-smooth, gorgeous, full-sized pOLED display whenever you need it.

Motorola is excited to introduce a redesigned teardrop hinge with this new razr, comprised of the industry's first dual-axis tracking that minimizes the size of the system. Compared to other foldables in the market, razr+ is the thinnest when flipped closed. Plus, this hinge system combined with Ultra Thin Glass makes the foldable nearly creaseless when the display unfolds, resulting in a seamless look and smooth feel.

The iconic design of the razr+ features a combination of glass frame with a matte finish or vegan leather on the back cover. Motorola is bringing bold color options to the new razr+ including the Pantone® Color of the Year 2023,3 Viva Magenta, a shade that is exclusive to Motorola devices, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. Powerful and empowering, Viva Magenta brings razr back to its roots with a modern feel.

enhanced audio and powerful performance

The razr+ offers an enhanced audio experience with Dolby Atmos®. With Dolby Atmos, enjoy a richer multidimensional audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details from your favorite entertainment when enjoyed over the device's two large stereo speakers or headphones. The new Spatial Sound by Moto also makes sound feel even more immersive and fills the space around the user whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite movie.

To fuel this powerhouse audio, razr+ is also equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which fuels all the unique features of the device, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI, fast refresh rates, 5G connections and the professional-quality cameras featured on this device. Motorola has also included a long-lasting battery that is larger than the previous generation, and supports ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging4 and wireless charging.5

motorola razr

The modern razr consumer is chasing a balanced smartphone experience, which is why Motorola is also introducing the motorola razr. The device was made for trendsetters and tastemakers who like to stand out in a crowd, but also for digital minimalists who want to disconnect and take back control of their device.

The new razr features the same incredibly smooth and vivid internal display, teardrop hinge and iconic form factor as the razr+. While the most noticeable difference of the new razr is a smaller external display, it maintains all the features expected from a high end smartphone.

The new razr comes with a distinct and stylish look, combining Gorilla Glass and a premium vegan leather. It's easy to grip, soft to the touch and comes with trendy colors selected in partnership with Pantone, such as: the Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade.

The new razr also features the highest resolution sensors on any of our foldable devices for both front and rear camera systems. Capture crystal-clear photos and selfies in any light with a 64 MP main camera and OIS, or take everything from breathtaking wide-angle shots to extreme close-ups with a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens. Plus, use the 32 MP front camera for high-quality video calls.

unique software experiences

Both new razr devices run on Android 13 and come with unique Motorola experiences including: simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and/or ability to personalize according to each user's style. Additionally, both devices offer an extensive suite of security features, including ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe.

Availability

In the U.S., the new motorola razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order on motorola.com and through select carriers and retailers on June 16. The device will be available for sale at AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi Wireless and Optimum Mobile, as well as universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting June 23 (MSRP: $999.996).

In Canada, the new motorola razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order through motorola.ca on June 16 (MSRP: $1,299.99). Starting June 23, the device will be available for sale at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers.

The new motorola razr 2023 will be available in North America in the coming months.

