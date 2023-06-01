Fenix Games and Immutable Team Up To Launch Mass Market Web3 Games

The strategic partnership looks to bring Fenix Games' best-in-class Web3 publishing capabilities into the Immutable Ecosystem to attract top tier game developers.

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix Games , a leading web3 games publisher made up of gaming and Wall Street veterans, is partnering with Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, to identify, support, and launch Web3 games for mass market adoption.

(PRNewswire)

Fenix Games is joining forces with Immutable to build a portfolio of blockchain-powered games with top-tier game developers. Having decades of deep operating experience in managing hit franchises like Madden Mobile, Need for Speed mobile, The Sims Mobile, and Plants vs. Zombies, the Fenix Games team knows how to build and scale licensed and original IP games reaching hundreds of millions of gamers worldwide.

With the goal of seamlessly integrating games into the web3 ecosystem, Fenix Games sought a reliable and secure platform to support its vision. Immutable's proven track record and robust infrastructure provided the perfect foundation for Fenix. By leveraging Immutable, Fenix Games will be able confidently navigate the complexities of the web3 sector, minimizing risks for developers and accelerating the overall growth of the industry.

In turn, Fenix Games will bring its deep expertise to help bring some of the best gaming development teams to web3 by curating, advising and publishing best-in-class live services to Immutable's ecosystem of games.

"As we seek to expand the Immutable offering in service to the best web3 games, we are thrilled to welcome Fenix Games to the Immutable family," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "Considering the founding team's experience, both at AAA publishers and in web3 at Mythical Games, we can't wait to work together to build the future of gaming."

"Immutable has been the benchmark for providing scalable, end-to-end web3 solutions for mass market games," said Rudy Koch, CBO and co-founder of Fenix Games. "With our collective efforts, we aim to accelerate growth in the web3 games sector and provide a clear path for top-tier game developers looking to enter the space. We couldn't be more excited to partner with a brilliant team of innovators, and we look forward to a deep, long-term collaboration."

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable's in-house gaming capabilities means they know how to build great games first-hand through Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Fenix Games

We are Fenix Games, a Web 3.0 games publisher made up of gaming and wall street industry vets who aim to revolutionize the player's relationship with games by inviting them in as stakeholders, through the power of blockchain and decentralization.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fenixgames.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immutable