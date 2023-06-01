English Premier League Phenom Harry Kane Joins OxeFit as Investor and Ambassador as the Company Closes its Oversubscribed Series A2

Harry Kane becomes the latest professional athlete - and first professional soccer player - to join the OxeFit investor team alongside professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott, Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey and others

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness AI and robotics leader, OxeFit , who continues to experience record growth, today announced English Premier League star Harry Kane as its latest professional athlete investor, officially closing its oversubscribed Series A2 round. OxeFit, which has its elite smart gyms now available through more than 100 fitness centers, sports teams, colleges and rehabilitation facilities across the U.S., attributes its growth to consumers and pro-athletes alike seeking out AI-driven technology for a more personalized fitness and wellness experience.

OxeFit logo (PRNewswire)

"I've always been focused on being the best player I can be, and that means making solid gains in other aspects of my life beyond the pitch. For me, nutrition and fitness are two areas that don't have a one-size-fits-all playbook, and this is something OxeFit understands," said Harry Kane. "What impressed me most about OxeFit is not only the science behind the physical products, but the combination of robotics and content working together to deliver a truly customized training experience. This is why I invested and why I will serve as an ambassador for the brand. It's truly one-of-a-kind."

Major athletes across several professional sports have turned to OxeFit for the company's unique approach to fitness, injury prevention and rehabilitation. OxeFit's core technology integrates robotics, movement and performance tracking, advanced coaching and analytics, to help individuals and teams become more fit. Both consumer (XS1) and pro-grade (XP1) systems offer opportunities to connect, collaborate, and ultimately transform the health of consumers, athletes, military personnel, and clinical rehab patients. OxeFit's extensive on-demand content expands beyond strength training into lifestyle and educational programs covering nutrition, health, mindfulness, and overall wellness topics - ultimately helping users live stronger and healthier lifestyles.

"We're thrilled to have Harry Kane join the OxeFit investor team as we continue to develop our fitness ecosystem with the most advanced science and technology," said Rab Shanableh, CEO, OxeFit. "In addition to our many other pro-athlete investors, Mr. Kane using the OxeFit smart gym and online content as part of his Premier League football training further validates OxeFit's smart technology and the unique versatility of our customized training capabilities."

With the close of its series A2, OxeFit plans to continue scaling production of both the XS1 and XP1 systems to meet the growing demands of consumers, athletes, training and rehab facilities. OxeFit currently offers two products, the XP1 and XS1.

XP1 is the pro-grade system which is used by elite trainers, rehab facilities, professional athletes, universities and sports teams. OxeFit's XS1 is the company's consumer product that features the industry's first AI-enabled cardio, strength and digital pilates training system in a single at-home workout experience. The XS1 is available for purchase on OxeFit.com with select payment options available.

You can follow OxeFit on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About OxeFit

OxeFit is a digital fitness and technology company that produces the XP1 and XS1, first-of-their-kind strength training systems, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, the XP1 and XS1's computer-controlled weight loads allow for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. Included in the OxeFit ecosystem is a library of engaging content, which seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com.

Harry Kane (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OxeFit