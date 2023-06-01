AACSB International Appoints Lily Bi as President and CEO

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB), the world's largest and longest standing business education network and premier global accreditor announced the appointment of Lily Bi as its President and CEO, effective June 26, 2023.

"After an extensive search and meeting with several outstanding candidates, the AACSB CEO Search Committee has selected an innovative leader in Lily Bi, an accomplished association executive with global business expertise. Under her leadership, AACSB will continue to elevate the quality of business education around the world to meet the needs of business, lifelong learners, and society," states McRae C. Banks, AACSB board chair and dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Lily Bi brings over 30 years of experience in strategy setting, global growth and development, internal audit, and technology innovation. Bi has held executive positions in multiple industries, corporations, and nonprofit associations across the United States, Japan, Singapore, and China, including the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), the Internal Audit Foundation, and Kirin Holding Company. At the IIA, she leads the global standards setting, provides strategic direction for global certifications, and oversees global research and academic programs. Working with IIA affiliates in over 100 countries and territories, she is responsible for the growth of $26M in revenue in various IIA areas. Bi received a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of South Florida. She is a Certified Internal Auditor and is multilingual, with fluency in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

As president and CEO, Bi will lead AACSB's strategic vision for accreditation, membership, learning and development, product innovation, advocacy and thought leadership, and industry partnerships. She will support a global network of more than 1,800 member organizations, over 980 accredited schools, and over 150,000 faculty supporting more than 4 million enrolled students in over 100 countries and territories.

"What has inspired me most about AACSB is the reach and quality of its global network and the growing impact of business education in the world," says Bi. "The leadership and skills needed by business and society are evolving rapidly. I look forward to bringing business and educators together to co-create research and education solutions that will ensure leaders are equipped with the problem-solving skills to reinvent business, help economies thrive, and ensure the well-being of society."

Bi will be replacing current president and CEO, Caryn Beck-Dudley, who retired May 31, 2023. Beck-Dudley has served as AACSB's president and CEO for the past three years and was previously a long-time AACSB board member and volunteer. Beck-Dudley led the organization through the pandemic and adoption of the AACSB 2020 business accreditation standards as well as advanced diversity and societal impact initiatives, strengthened AACSB's data capabilities, and elevated the value of business schools and their connection with business globally.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

